Shiromizu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7118 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|C
|72
|7118 yards
|B
|72
|7021 yards
|72.5
|125
|B (W)
|72
|7021 yards
|79.5
|140
|R
|72
|6567 yards
|70.3
|121
|R (W)
|72
|6567 yards
|77.0
|136
|L
|72
|5352 yards
|67.8
|109
|L (W)
|72
|5352 yards
|70.3
|121
Scorecard for Shiromizu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|431
|421
|415
|529
|176
|402
|492
|172
|399
|3437
|343
|208
|563
|470
|428
|384
|454
|190
|544
|3584
|7021
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|394
|396
|392
|503
|155
|381
|471
|153
|378
|3223
|325
|187
|538
|414
|404
|368
|420
|169
|519
|3344
|6567
|Red W: 70.2/119
|361
|280
|329
|440
|130
|276
|396
|124
|286
|2622
|314
|125
|450
|316
|305
|298
|341
|142
|439
|2730
|5352
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|1
|13
|7
|5
|17
|11
|16
|10
|4
|2
|8
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
