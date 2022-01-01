Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Shiromizu Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7118 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
C 72 7118 yards
B 72 7021 yards 72.5 125
B (W) 72 7021 yards 79.5 140
R 72 6567 yards 70.3 121
R (W) 72 6567 yards 77.0 136
L 72 5352 yards 67.8 109
L (W) 72 5352 yards 70.3 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shiromizu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 431 421 415 529 176 402 492 172 399 3437 343 208 563 470 428 384 454 190 544 3584 7021
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 394 396 392 503 155 381 471 153 378 3223 325 187 538 414 404 368 420 169 519 3344 6567
Red W: 70.2/119 361 280 329 440 130 276 396 124 286 2622 314 125 450 316 305 298 341 142 439 2730 5352
Handicap 15 3 9 1 13 7 5 17 11 16 10 4 2 8 14 12 18 6
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Northern CC - Jyomo: #9
Northern Country Club - Jyomo Course
Takayama, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho Kokusai CC - Haruna: #5
Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Haruna/Ikaho Course
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho Kokusai CC - Ikaho: #1
Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Ikaho/Akagi Course
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho GC
Ikaho Golf Club - Agatsuma/Otowa Course
Higashiagatsuma, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho Kokusai CC - Akagi: #1
Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Akagi/Haruna Course
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho GC
Ikaho Golf Club - Agatsuma/Eboshi Course
Higashiagatsuma, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho GC
Ikaho Golf Club - Eboshi/Otowa Course
Higashiagatsuma, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho CC
Ikaho Country Club
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shibukawa CC
Shibukawa Country Club
Shibukawa, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akagi GC
Akagi Golf Club
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Northern CC Akagi GC - North: #7
Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - Middle/North
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Northern CC Akagi GC - South: #2
Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - North/South
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me