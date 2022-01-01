Ikaho Golf Club - Eboshi/Otowa Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7009 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7009 yards
|Front
|72
|6523 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5324 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1984)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
