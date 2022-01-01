Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Ikaho/Akagi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6403 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6403 yards
|Reg
|71
|5897 yards
|Ladies
|71
|5304 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Golf Season March - January
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, NICOS, AMEX, VISA, Diners, Master, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout