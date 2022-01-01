Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Takayama Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6890 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6890 yards
Regular 72 6362 yards
Ladies 72 5548 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takayama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 541 386 178 328 601 402 379 151 371 3337 549 447 444 175 357 372 362 241 606 3553 6890
Regular M: 70.7/121 523 369 154 309 570 379 330 117 353 3104 527 419 405 130 337 342 338 207 553 3258 6362
Ladies W: 70.2/119 500 346 147 301 439 297 311 104 326 2771 504 340 306 122 271 295 302 148 489 2777 5548
Handicap 7 15 13 9 1 3 5 17 11 14 6 8 18 4 16 10 12 2
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC
Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

