Takayama Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6890 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6890 yards
|Regular
|72
|6362 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5548 yards
Scorecard for Takayama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|541
|386
|178
|328
|601
|402
|379
|151
|371
|3337
|549
|447
|444
|175
|357
|372
|362
|241
|606
|3553
|6890
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|523
|369
|154
|309
|570
|379
|330
|117
|353
|3104
|527
|419
|405
|130
|337
|342
|338
|207
|553
|3258
|6362
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|500
|346
|147
|301
|439
|297
|311
|104
|326
|2771
|504
|340
|306
|122
|271
|295
|302
|148
|489
|2777
|5548
|Handicap
|7
|15
|13
|9
|1
|3
|5
|17
|11
|14
|6
|8
|18
|4
|16
|10
|12
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
