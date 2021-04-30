Northern Country Club - Jyomo Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6621 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6621 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6210 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5441 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Jomo
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|552
|365
|408
|350
|182
|419
|212
|347
|559
|3394
|545
|386
|338
|212
|362
|172
|326
|362
|524
|3227
|6621
|White M: 70.7/121
|529
|343
|392
|335
|160
|396
|195
|317
|533
|3200
|516
|358
|308
|190
|341
|154
|305
|340
|498
|3010
|6210
|Red W: 67.1/113
|506
|343
|316
|273
|140
|295
|173
|317
|451
|2814
|412
|279
|289
|124
|341
|138
|305
|340
|399
|2627
|5441
|Handicap
|11
|13
|3
|17
|7
|1
|15
|9
|5
|8
|2
|16
|4
|10
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1978)
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
