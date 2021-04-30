Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Northern Country Club - Jyomo Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6621 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6621 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6210 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5441 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Jomo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 552 365 408 350 182 419 212 347 559 3394 545 386 338 212 362 172 326 362 524 3227 6621
White M: 70.7/121 529 343 392 335 160 396 195 317 533 3200 516 358 308 190 341 154 305 340 498 3010 6210
Red W: 67.1/113 506 343 316 273 140 295 173 317 451 2814 412 279 289 124 341 138 305 340 399 2627 5441
Handicap 11 13 3 17 7 1 15 9 5 8 2 16 4 10 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1978)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

