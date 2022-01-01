Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Haruna/Ikaho Course

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6266 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6266 yards
Reg 72 5801 yards
Ladies 72 5124 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Golf Season March - January

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, NICOS, AMEX, VISA, Diners, Master, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Ikaho Kokusai CC - Ikaho: #1
Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Ikaho/Akagi Course
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho Kokusai CC - Akagi: #1
Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Akagi/Haruna Course
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho CC
Ikaho Country Club
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho GC
Ikaho Golf Club - Agatsuma/Otowa Course
Higashiagatsuma, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho GC
Ikaho Golf Club - Eboshi/Otowa Course
Higashiagatsuma, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho GC
Ikaho Golf Club - Agatsuma/Eboshi Course
Higashiagatsuma, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Northern CC - Jyomo: #9
Northern Country Club - Jyomo Course
Takayama, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akagi GC
Akagi Golf Club
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Bel Aire GC: Practice area
JGM Bel Aire Golf Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Haruna no Mori CC
Haruna no Mori Country Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Northern CC Akagi GC - South: #2
Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - North/South
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Northern CC Akagi GC - North: #7
Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - Middle/North
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
