Kikuchi Kogen Country Club - South/Middle Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6742 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1

Also known as Kikuchi Kogen Country Club - Out/New Course.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6742 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6345 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5217 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Sout/Middle
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 497 409 389 196 441 509 188 406 379 3414 415 364 177 431 228 530 358 370 455 3328 6742
Regular M: 70.7/121 482 377 367 180 417 486 173 383 339 3204 394 346 157 404 210 510 330 350 440 3141 6345
Ladies W: 67.1/113 444 328 332 165 301 355 153 293 282 2653 290 320 114 326 166 391 276 305 376 2564 5217
Handicap 13 3 7 17 1 5 15 11 9 18 14 12 2 8 6 4 16 10
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Single Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

