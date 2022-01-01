Kikuchi Kogen Country Club - South/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6742 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Also known as Kikuchi Kogen Country Club - Out/New Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6742 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6345 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5217 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Sout/Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|497
|409
|389
|196
|441
|509
|188
|406
|379
|3414
|415
|364
|177
|431
|228
|530
|358
|370
|455
|3328
|6742
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|482
|377
|367
|180
|417
|486
|173
|383
|339
|3204
|394
|346
|157
|404
|210
|510
|330
|350
|440
|3141
|6345
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|444
|328
|332
|165
|301
|355
|153
|293
|282
|2653
|290
|320
|114
|326
|166
|391
|276
|305
|376
|2564
|5217
|Handicap
|13
|3
|7
|17
|1
|5
|15
|11
|9
|18
|14
|12
|2
|8
|6
|4
|16
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Course Layout