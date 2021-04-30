Kikuchi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6611 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6611 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6149 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5113 yards
Scorecard for Kikuchi Country Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|473
|332
|514
|125
|416
|374
|386
|173
|534
|3327
|533
|446
|496
|180
|336
|420
|365
|150
|358
|3284
|6611
|White M: 70.7/121
|458
|315
|493
|109
|400
|356
|366
|152
|476
|3125
|511
|401
|464
|155
|331
|404
|285
|140
|333
|3024
|6149
|Red W: 67.1/113
|331
|281
|466
|105
|300
|296
|348
|145
|374
|2646
|397
|336
|448
|144
|299
|367
|275
|128
|328
|2722
|5368
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|17
|1
|7
|13
|11
|5
|10
|2
|16
|8
|14
|4
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
