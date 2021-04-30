Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Kikuchi Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6611 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6611 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6149 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5113 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kikuchi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 473 332 514 125 416 374 386 173 534 3327 533 446 496 180 336 420 365 150 358 3284 6611
White M: 70.7/121 458 315 493 109 400 356 366 152 476 3125 511 401 464 155 331 404 285 140 333 3024 6149
Red W: 67.1/113 331 281 466 105 300 296 348 145 374 2646 397 336 448 144 299 367 275 128 328 2722 5368
Handicap 3 15 9 17 1 7 13 11 5 10 2 16 8 14 4 6 18 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

