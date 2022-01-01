Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Kasatori Golf Center

About

Holes 12
Type Public
Par 36
Length 1058 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 1058 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 55.4/103 40 88 65 40 95 110 102 92 81 713 97 125 65 40 88 65 40 95 110 725 1438
Red W: 56.1/106 40 88 65 40 95 110 102 92 81 713 97 125 65 40 88 65 40 95 110 725 1438
Handicap 7 15 3 11 1 13 5 9 17 8 12 4 18 2 16 6 14 10
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

