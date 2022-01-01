Kasatori Golf Center
Holes 12
Type Public
Par 36
Length 1058 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|1058 yards
Scorecard for Kasatori Golf Center
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 55.4/103
|40
|88
|65
|40
|95
|110
|102
|92
|81
|713
|97
|125
|65
|40
|88
|65
|40
|95
|110
|725
|1438
|Red W: 56.1/106
|40
|88
|65
|40
|95
|110
|102
|92
|81
|713
|97
|125
|65
|40
|88
|65
|40
|95
|110
|725
|1438
|Handicap
|7
|15
|3
|11
|1
|13
|5
|9
|17
|8
|12
|4
|18
|2
|16
|6
|14
|10
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
