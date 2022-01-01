Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Keihan Country Club - Oishi/Uji Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6680 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6680 yards 72.0 123
Regular 72 6348 yards 70.4
Regular (W) 72 6348 yards 76.2
Front 72 5894 yards 68.1 117
Front (W) 72 5894 yards 73.3
Ladies 72 5250 yards 70.0 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Oishi/Uji
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 379 306 364 182 553 417 196 568 402 3367 379 515 191 513 431 366 185 363 370 3313 6680
Yellow M: 69.2/117 347 286 305 124 508 367 138 521 362 2958 344 485 126 471 384 318 152 322 334 2936 5894
Red W: 67.1/113 276 254 296 106 462 338 129 475 317 2653 319 409 115 408 338 295 134 279 300 2597 5250
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 17 5 11 4 16 10 14 2 8 12 6 18
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1978)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

