Keihan Country Club - Oishi/Uji Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6680 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6680 yards
|72.0
|123
|Regular
|72
|6348 yards
|70.4
|Regular (W)
|72
|6348 yards
|76.2
|Front
|72
|5894 yards
|68.1
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5894 yards
|73.3
|Ladies
|72
|5250 yards
|70.0
|113
Scorecard for Oishi/Uji
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|379
|306
|364
|182
|553
|417
|196
|568
|402
|3367
|379
|515
|191
|513
|431
|366
|185
|363
|370
|3313
|6680
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|347
|286
|305
|124
|508
|367
|138
|521
|362
|2958
|344
|485
|126
|471
|384
|318
|152
|322
|334
|2936
|5894
|Red W: 67.1/113
|276
|254
|296
|106
|462
|338
|129
|475
|317
|2653
|319
|409
|115
|408
|338
|295
|134
|279
|300
|2597
|5250
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|4
|16
|10
|14
|2
|8
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1978)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
