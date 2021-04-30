Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Otsu Country Club - East Course - Ishiyama/Nango Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6585 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6585 yards 71.9 123
White 72 6139 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 4851 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ishiyama - Nango
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 379 398 399 479 205 475 397 206 381 3319 429 513 370 209 388 524 292 174 367 3266 6585
Regular M: 70.7/121 363 325 374 450 184 452 367 188 343 3046 419 489 355 194 376 517 287 163 293 3093 6139
Ladies W: 66.9/109 305 257 314 345 135 361 272 109 289 2387 312 408 299 127 264 421 266 132 235 2464 4851
Handicap 8 10 12 4 14 2 16 6 18 7 11 1 5 3 13 15 9 17
Par 4 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Greens Bent (Tifton) Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

