Otsu Country Club - East Course - Ishiyama/Nango Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6585 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6585 yards
|71.9
|123
|White
|72
|6139 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|4851 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Ishiyama - Nango
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|379
|398
|399
|479
|205
|475
|397
|206
|381
|3319
|429
|513
|370
|209
|388
|524
|292
|174
|367
|3266
|6585
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|363
|325
|374
|450
|184
|452
|367
|188
|343
|3046
|419
|489
|355
|194
|376
|517
|287
|163
|293
|3093
|6139
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|305
|257
|314
|345
|135
|361
|272
|109
|289
|2387
|312
|408
|299
|127
|264
|421
|266
|132
|235
|2464
|4851
|Handicap
|8
|10
|12
|4
|14
|2
|16
|6
|18
|7
|11
|1
|5
|3
|13
|15
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Greens Bent (Tifton) Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout