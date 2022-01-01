Keihan Country Club - Uji/Sotsuka Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6714 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6714 yards
|72.0
|123
|Regular
|72
|6397 yards
|70.4
|Regular (W)
|72
|6397 yards
|76.3
|Front
|72
|5956 yards
|68.0
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5956 yards
|73.4
|Ladies
|72
|5299 yards
|70.2
|113
Scorecard for Uji/Kokotsu
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|379
|515
|191
|513
|431
|366
|185
|363
|370
|3313
|407
|408
|150
|477
|404
|189
|386
|410
|570
|3401
|6714
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|344
|485
|126
|471
|384
|318
|152
|322
|334
|2936
|363
|380
|125
|435
|362
|146
|342
|339
|528
|3020
|5956
|Red W: 67.1/113
|319
|409
|115
|408
|338
|295
|134
|279
|300
|2597
|327
|330
|103
|415
|330
|132
|307
|319
|439
|2702
|5299
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1978)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
