Keihan Country Club - Uji/Sotsuka Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6714 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6714 yards 72.0 123
Regular 72 6397 yards 70.4
Regular (W) 72 6397 yards 76.3
Front 72 5956 yards 68.0 117
Front (W) 72 5956 yards 73.4
Ladies 72 5299 yards 70.2 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Uji/Kokotsu
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 379 515 191 513 431 366 185 363 370 3313 407 408 150 477 404 189 386 410 570 3401 6714
Yellow M: 69.2/117 344 485 126 471 384 318 152 322 334 2936 363 380 125 435 362 146 342 339 528 3020 5956
Red W: 67.1/113 319 409 115 408 338 295 134 279 300 2597 327 330 103 415 330 132 307 319 439 2702 5299
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 11 5 17 4 10 16 2 14 8 6 18 12
Par 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1978)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

