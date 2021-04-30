Otsu Country Club - East Course - Amagase/Ishiyama Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6668 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6668 yards
|71.8
|123
|White
|72
|6172 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|4882 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Amagase - Ishiyama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|483
|216
|433
|414
|524
|188
|365
|322
|404
|3349
|379
|398
|399
|479
|205
|475
|397
|206
|381
|3319
|6668
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|462
|164
|413
|402
|511
|156
|335
|304
|379
|3126
|363
|325
|374
|450
|184
|452
|367
|188
|343
|3046
|6172
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|403
|141
|282
|296
|390
|132
|285
|239
|327
|2495
|305
|257
|314
|345
|135
|361
|272
|109
|289
|2387
|4882
|Handicap
|8
|6
|10
|12
|14
|16
|4
|18
|2
|11
|1
|7
|13
|9
|15
|5
|17
|3
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Greens Bent (Tifton) Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
