Otsu Country Club - East Course - Amagase/Ishiyama Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6668 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6668 yards 71.8 123
White 72 6172 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 4882 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Amagase - Ishiyama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 483 216 433 414 524 188 365 322 404 3349 379 398 399 479 205 475 397 206 381 3319 6668
Regular M: 70.7/121 462 164 413 402 511 156 335 304 379 3126 363 325 374 450 184 452 367 188 343 3046 6172
Ladies W: 67.1/113 403 141 282 296 390 132 285 239 327 2495 305 257 314 345 135 361 272 109 289 2387 4882
Handicap 8 6 10 12 14 16 4 18 2 11 1 7 13 9 15 5 17 3
Par 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Greens Bent (Tifton) Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

