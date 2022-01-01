Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Keihan Country Club - Sotsuka/Oishi Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6768 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6768 yards 72.6 123
Regular 72 6463 yards 71.2
Regular (W) 72 6463 yards 76.9
Front 72 5978 yards 68.9 117
Front (W) 72 5978 yards 74.3
Ladies 72 5355 yards 70.8 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kokotsu/Oishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 407 408 150 477 404 189 386 410 570 3401 379 306 364 182 553 417 196 568 402 3367 6768
Yellow M: 69.2/117 363 380 125 435 362 146 342 339 528 3020 347 286 305 124 508 367 138 521 362 2958 5978
Red W: 67.1/113 327 330 103 415 330 132 307 319 439 2702 276 254 296 106 462 338 129 475 317 2653 5355
Handicap 3 9 15 1 13 7 5 17 11 4 10 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1978)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me