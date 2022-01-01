Keihan Country Club - Sotsuka/Oishi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6768 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6768 yards
|72.6
|123
|Regular
|72
|6463 yards
|71.2
|Regular (W)
|72
|6463 yards
|76.9
|Front
|72
|5978 yards
|68.9
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5978 yards
|74.3
|Ladies
|72
|5355 yards
|70.8
|113
Scorecard for Kokotsu/Oishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|407
|408
|150
|477
|404
|189
|386
|410
|570
|3401
|379
|306
|364
|182
|553
|417
|196
|568
|402
|3367
|6768
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|363
|380
|125
|435
|362
|146
|342
|339
|528
|3020
|347
|286
|305
|124
|508
|367
|138
|521
|362
|2958
|5978
|Red W: 67.1/113
|327
|330
|103
|415
|330
|132
|307
|319
|439
|2702
|276
|254
|296
|106
|462
|338
|129
|475
|317
|2653
|5355
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|13
|7
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1978)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout