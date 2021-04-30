Otsu Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 131
Rating 70.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7018 yards
|70.9
|131
|White
|72
|6450 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5115 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nishi Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|511
|176
|435
|529
|460
|405
|248
|393
|411
|3568
|404
|533
|196
|333
|544
|351
|443
|175
|471
|3450
|7018
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|494
|131
|397
|512
|355
|360
|233
|366
|394
|3242
|383
|480
|173
|301
|531
|336
|426
|162
|440
|3232
|6474
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|411
|94
|287
|440
|274
|305
|125
|315
|309
|2560
|311
|368
|153
|277
|403
|311
|286
|143
|303
|2555
|5115
|Handicap
|11
|17
|7
|9
|1
|13
|5
|15
|3
|8
|14
|10
|16
|4
|18
|2
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Greens Bent (Tifton) Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout