Otsu Country Club - West Course

0
Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 131
Rating 70.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7018 yards 70.9 131
White 72 6450 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5115 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 511 176 435 529 460 405 248 393 411 3568 404 533 196 333 544 351 443 175 471 3450 7018
Regular M: 70.7/121 494 131 397 512 355 360 233 366 394 3242 383 480 173 301 531 336 426 162 440 3232 6474
Ladies W: 67.1/113 411 94 287 440 274 305 125 315 309 2560 311 368 153 277 403 311 286 143 303 2555 5115
Handicap 11 17 7 9 1 13 5 15 3 8 14 10 16 4 18 2 12 6
Par 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Greens Bent (Tifton) Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

