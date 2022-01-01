Uji Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6271 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6271 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5972 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front
|72
|5635 yards
|68.7
|115
|Ladies
|72
|4934 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Uji Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|560
|363
|150
|532
|400
|296
|364
|173
|364
|3202
|280
|490
|191
|475
|363
|310
|180
|397
|383
|3069
|6271
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|541
|346
|136
|508
|386
|288
|348
|156
|342
|3051
|270
|478
|179
|465
|330
|300
|151
|387
|361
|2921
|5972
|Front M: 68.7/115
|504
|333
|128
|491
|359
|272
|336
|143
|324
|2890
|265
|475
|150
|450
|302
|289
|135
|353
|326
|2745
|5635
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|469
|317
|118
|420
|230
|217
|250
|129
|311
|2461
|256
|440
|141
|422
|241
|279
|129
|271
|294
|2473
|4934
|Handicap
|7
|9
|17
|5
|1
|15
|3
|11
|13
|14
|6
|10
|12
|2
|18
|16
|4
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1963)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
