Uji Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6271 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6271 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5972 yards 69.2 117
Front 72 5635 yards 68.7 115
Ladies 72 4934 yards 66.9 109
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 560 363 150 532 400 296 364 173 364 3202 280 490 191 475 363 310 180 397 383 3069 6271
Regular M: 69.2/117 541 346 136 508 386 288 348 156 342 3051 270 478 179 465 330 300 151 387 361 2921 5972
Front M: 68.7/115 504 333 128 491 359 272 336 143 324 2890 265 475 150 450 302 289 135 353 326 2745 5635
Ladies W: 66.9/109 469 317 118 420 230 217 250 129 311 2461 256 440 141 422 241 279 129 271 294 2473 4934
Handicap 7 9 17 5 1 15 3 11 13 14 6 10 12 2 18 16 4 8
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1963)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

