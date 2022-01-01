Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Maebashi Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6333 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6333 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6018 yards 69.7 119
Red 72 5449 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Maebashi Golf Park
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 344 480 413 200 533 385 342 178 345 3220 334 370 134 540 392 138 330 480 395 3113 6333
White M: 69.7/119 329 470 382 183 516 368 325 163 336 3072 318 353 118 522 377 120 320 460 358 2946 6018
Red W: 67.1/113 310 414 307 125 461 330 320 108 336 2711 318 322 118 458 337 120 320 406 342 2741 5452
Handicap 15 3 9 13 1 7 11 17 5 10 4 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kazan CC: #8
Kazan Country Club
Higashimurayama, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Akagi Kokusai CC - East: #9
Akagi Kokusai Country Club - East/South Course
Maebashi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lordland Golf Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akagi Kokusai CC - West: #5
Akagi Kokusai Country Club - West/East Course
Maebashi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Akagi Kokusai CC - South: #3
Akagi Kokusai Country Club - South/West Course
Maebashi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho CC
Ikaho Country Club
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akagi GC
Akagi Golf Club
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho Kokusai CC - Haruna: #5
Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Haruna/Ikaho Course
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho Kokusai CC - Akagi: #1
Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Akagi/Haruna Course
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho Kokusai CC - Ikaho: #1
Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Ikaho/Akagi Course
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shimoakima CC
Shimoakima Country Club
Annaka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ikaho GC
Ikaho Golf Club - Agatsuma/Otowa Course
Higashiagatsuma, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me