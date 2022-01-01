Maebashi Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6333 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6333 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6018 yards
|69.7
|119
|Red
|72
|5449 yards
Scorecard for Maebashi Golf Park
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|344
|480
|413
|200
|533
|385
|342
|178
|345
|3220
|334
|370
|134
|540
|392
|138
|330
|480
|395
|3113
|6333
|White M: 69.7/119
|329
|470
|382
|183
|516
|368
|325
|163
|336
|3072
|318
|353
|118
|522
|377
|120
|320
|460
|358
|2946
|6018
|Red W: 67.1/113
|310
|414
|307
|125
|461
|330
|320
|108
|336
|2711
|318
|322
|118
|458
|337
|120
|320
|406
|342
|2741
|5452
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|13
|1
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout