Kanucha Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 58
Length 6946 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 58 6946 yards 73.1 123
Back 58 6476 yards 70.7 121
White 58 6009 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 58 5090 yards 67.1 113
Orange 58 4854 yards
Beginner 58 2288 yards
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 425 186 376 494 478 177 423 552 416 3527 329 400 533 179 378 598 426 211 365 3419 6946
Blue M: 70.7/121 400 171 339 472 382 158 389 530 375 3216 329 348 488 179 378 567 426 180 365 3260 6476
White M: 69.2/117 323 146 339 458 364 158 389 514 318 3009 286 348 488 137 355 541 356 155 334 3000 6009
Red W: 67.1/113 272 128 279 406 323 103 291 480 291 2573 256 302 428 101 299 447 305 122 257 2517 5090
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 11 5 17 16 10 4 14 8 2 18 12 6
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, AMEX, DC, NICOS, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

