Kanucha Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 58
Length 6946 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|58
|6946 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|58
|6476 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|58
|6009 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|58
|5090 yards
|67.1
|113
|Orange
|58
|4854 yards
|Beginner
|58
|2288 yards
Scorecard for Kanucha Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|425
|186
|376
|494
|478
|177
|423
|552
|416
|3527
|329
|400
|533
|179
|378
|598
|426
|211
|365
|3419
|6946
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|400
|171
|339
|472
|382
|158
|389
|530
|375
|3216
|329
|348
|488
|179
|378
|567
|426
|180
|365
|3260
|6476
|White M: 69.2/117
|323
|146
|339
|458
|364
|158
|389
|514
|318
|3009
|286
|348
|488
|137
|355
|541
|356
|155
|334
|3000
|6009
|Red W: 67.1/113
|272
|128
|279
|406
|323
|103
|291
|480
|291
|2573
|256
|302
|428
|101
|299
|447
|305
|122
|257
|2517
|5090
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|11
|5
|17
|16
|10
|4
|14
|8
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, AMEX, DC, NICOS, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
