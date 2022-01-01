Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Hyakkaen Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 64
Length 4393 yards
Slope 97
Rating 62.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (18-hole) 64 4393 yards 62.1 97
Back (18-hole) (W) 64 4393 yards 63.1 99
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hyakkaen Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 62.1/97 W: 63.1/99 304 335 330 318 121 150 230 300 135 2223 4393
Handicap 9 3 13 7 15 5 1 11 17
Par 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 4 3 32 64

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, BC, Master
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

