Hyakkaen Golf Club
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 64
Length 4393 yards
Slope 97
Rating 62.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (18-hole)
|64
|4393 yards
|62.1
|97
|Back (18-hole) (W)
|64
|4393 yards
|63.1
|99
Scorecard for Hyakkaen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 62.1/97 W: 63.1/99
|304
|335
|330
|318
|121
|150
|230
|300
|135
|2223
|4393
|Handicap
|9
|3
|13
|7
|15
|5
|1
|11
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|32
|64
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, BC, Master
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout