Wood Friends Forest Park Golf Course - West
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6926 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as Forest Park Golf Club - East.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6926 yards
|Regular
|72
|6584 yards
|Front
|72
|6204 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5280 yards
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.7/133
|414
|389
|478
|217
|446
|569
|391
|192
|399
|3495
|373
|201
|392
|490
|189
|374
|408
|514
|456
|3397
|6892
|Regular M: 71.1/128
|391
|371
|459
|203
|427
|543
|375
|181
|373
|3323
|355
|171
|380
|473
|175
|356
|384
|499
|442
|3235
|6558
|Front M: 69.6/124 W: 70.1/126
|367
|347
|440
|197
|392
|517
|354
|168
|352
|3134
|342
|159
|366
|448
|153
|339
|358
|485
|420
|3070
|6204
|Ladies W: 71.8/130
|335
|297
|396
|115
|305
|489
|327
|144
|327
|2735
|312
|133
|299
|418
|153
|304
|290
|458
|306
|2673
|5408
|Handicap
|7
|13
|3
|15
|5
|1
|11
|17
|9
|12
|18
|8
|2
|16
|14
|10
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1955
Architect Osamu Ueda (1955)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Forest Park Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
