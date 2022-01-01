Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Wood Friends Forest Park Golf Course - West

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6926 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as Forest Park Golf Club - East.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6926 yards
Regular 72 6584 yards
Front 72 6204 yards
Ladies 72 5280 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.7/133 414 389 478 217 446 569 391 192 399 3495 373 201 392 490 189 374 408 514 456 3397 6892
Regular M: 71.1/128 391 371 459 203 427 543 375 181 373 3323 355 171 380 473 175 356 384 499 442 3235 6558
Front M: 69.6/124 W: 70.1/126 367 347 440 197 392 517 354 168 352 3134 342 159 366 448 153 339 358 485 420 3070 6204
Ladies W: 71.8/130 335 297 396 115 305 489 327 144 327 2735 312 133 299 418 153 304 290 458 306 2673 5408
Handicap 7 13 3 15 5 1 11 17 9 12 18 8 2 16 14 10 4 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1955
Architect Osamu Ueda (1955)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Forest Park Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

