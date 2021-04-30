Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Akechi Golf Club - Kashio Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6634 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6634 yards 73.1 123
Back/Korai 72 6402 yards
Regular/Bent 72 6205 yards 70.7 121
Regular/Korai 72 5980 yards
Front/Bent 72 5819 yards 69.2 117
Front/Korai 72 5588 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 5253 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/Korai 72 5029 yards
Scorecard for Akechi Golf Club kashio course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 505 410 385 192 338 428 200 363 521 3342 417 203 457 518 187 322 319 342 527 3292 6634
Regular M: 70.7/121 494 378 370 177 323 389 181 336 508 3156 352 165 441 473 167 307 314 317 513 3049 6205
Front M: 69.2/117 478 358 332 151 318 374 168 308 497 2984 333 152 398 443 145 291 298 293 482 2835 5819
Ladies W: 67.1/113 460 315 302 127 296 319 101 288 413 2621 316 127 331 443 145 291 283 293 427 2656 5277
Handicap 7 5 15 13 17 1 9 11 3 8 12 6 4 14 10 16 18 2
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Larry Nelson (1988) Hirochika Tomizawa (1988)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

