Akechi Golf Club - Kashio Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6634 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6634 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Korai
|72
|6402 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6205 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/Korai
|72
|5980 yards
|Front/Bent
|72
|5819 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front/Korai
|72
|5588 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5253 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5029 yards
Scorecard for Akechi Golf Club kashio course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|505
|410
|385
|192
|338
|428
|200
|363
|521
|3342
|417
|203
|457
|518
|187
|322
|319
|342
|527
|3292
|6634
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|494
|378
|370
|177
|323
|389
|181
|336
|508
|3156
|352
|165
|441
|473
|167
|307
|314
|317
|513
|3049
|6205
|Front M: 69.2/117
|478
|358
|332
|151
|318
|374
|168
|308
|497
|2984
|333
|152
|398
|443
|145
|291
|298
|293
|482
|2835
|5819
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|460
|315
|302
|127
|296
|319
|101
|288
|413
|2621
|316
|127
|331
|443
|145
|291
|283
|293
|427
|2656
|5277
|Handicap
|7
|5
|15
|13
|17
|1
|9
|11
|3
|8
|12
|6
|4
|14
|10
|16
|18
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Larry Nelson (1988) Hirochika Tomizawa (1988)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout