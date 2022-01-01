Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Kanasago Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6945 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6945 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6354 yards 70.7 121
Silver 72 6048 yards 70.0 120
Red/A (W) 72 5259 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kanasago Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 545 336 189 424 429 391 204 407 517 3442 512 160 407 418 385 209 385 468 550 3494 6936
White M: 70.7/121 509 308 167 403 402 369 177 363 495 3193 479 132 369 375 347 155 352 429 523 3161 6354
Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 481 298 140 376 391 342 170 326 486 3010 471 121 352 363 336 146 341 413 495 3038 6048
Red W: 67.1/113 415 284 135 301 300 342 125 326 401 2629 461 110 312 287 326 115 260 357 403 2631 5260
Handicap 3 9 15 1 7 13 17 11 5 4 16 10 2 8 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hirochika Tomizawa (1986)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, UC,Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki Royal CC
Ibaraki Royal Country Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shin Seizansou CC: #10
Shin Seizansou Country Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mana GC
Mana Golf Club
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Rock Hill CC
Rock Hill Country Club - Rock Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Seven Lakes: #5
Golf Club Seven Lakes
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Slam CC - East: #1
Grand Slam Country Club - West/East Course
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Sunny Field
Golf5 Country Sunny Field
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Slam CC - West: #5
Grand Slam Country Club - Middle/West Course
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Slam CC - Middle: #2
Grand Slam Country Club - East/Middle Course
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rock Hill CC - Lake: #7
Rock Hill Country Club - Lake Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kabaya GC - Sakura: #5
Kabaya Golf Club - Ume/Sakura Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me