Kanasago Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6945 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6945 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6354 yards
|70.7
|121
|Silver
|72
|6048 yards
|70.0
|120
|Red/A (W)
|72
|5259 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kanasago Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|545
|336
|189
|424
|429
|391
|204
|407
|517
|3442
|512
|160
|407
|418
|385
|209
|385
|468
|550
|3494
|6936
|White M: 70.7/121
|509
|308
|167
|403
|402
|369
|177
|363
|495
|3193
|479
|132
|369
|375
|347
|155
|352
|429
|523
|3161
|6354
|Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|481
|298
|140
|376
|391
|342
|170
|326
|486
|3010
|471
|121
|352
|363
|336
|146
|341
|413
|495
|3038
|6048
|Red W: 67.1/113
|415
|284
|135
|301
|300
|342
|125
|326
|401
|2629
|461
|110
|312
|287
|326
|115
|260
|357
|403
|2631
|5260
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|7
|13
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hirochika Tomizawa (1986)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, UC,Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
