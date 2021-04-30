Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Daiatsugi Country Club - Sakura Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6530 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6530 yards 70.1 123
White 72 6217 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5226 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sakura Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 467 401 331 161 472 307 178 397 432 3146 526 460 194 389 355 473 180 399 408 3384 6530
White M: 70.7/121 455 378 320 156 472 296 146 367 420 3010 513 450 176 371 337 456 160 387 357 3207 6217
Red W: 67.1/113 405 362 306 122 365 286 119 322 298 2585 402 333 150 321 324 396 143 397 275 2741 5326
Handicap 11 7 15 9 1 17 13 3 5 4 2 8 6 18 16 10 14 12
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1981
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - South: #1
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - West/South
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - East: #2
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/South
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - West: #2
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/West
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kiyokawa CC
Kiyokawa Country Club
Kiyokawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Camp Zama GC: Driving range
Camp Zama Golf Club
Zama, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamihara GC - West
Sagamihara Golf Club - West Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamihara GC - East
Sagamihara Golf Club - East Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagami CC: #14
Sagami Country Club
Yamato, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
NAF Atsugi GC: #10
NAF Atsugi Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Hodogaya CC
Hodogaya Country Club
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sagami
Taiheiyo Club Sagami Course
Hadano, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood GC
Lakewood Golf Club - East Course
Oiso, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me