Daiatsugi Country Club - Sakura Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6530 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6530 yards
|70.1
|123
|White
|72
|6217 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5226 yards
Scorecard for Sakura Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|467
|401
|331
|161
|472
|307
|178
|397
|432
|3146
|526
|460
|194
|389
|355
|473
|180
|399
|408
|3384
|6530
|White M: 70.7/121
|455
|378
|320
|156
|472
|296
|146
|367
|420
|3010
|513
|450
|176
|371
|337
|456
|160
|387
|357
|3207
|6217
|Red W: 67.1/113
|405
|362
|306
|122
|365
|286
|119
|322
|298
|2585
|402
|333
|150
|321
|324
|396
|143
|397
|275
|2741
|5326
|Handicap
|11
|7
|15
|9
|1
|17
|13
|3
|5
|4
|2
|8
|6
|18
|16
|10
|14
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1981
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout