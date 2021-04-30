Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - West/South
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 73
Length 6761 yards
Slope 125
Rating 69.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|73
|6761 yards
|69.9
|125
|White
|73
|6297 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|73
|5833 yards
|71.2
|121
Scorecard for West/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.1/125
|544
|330
|214
|616
|180
|381
|356
|376
|570
|3567
|419
|133
|391
|397
|307
|510
|434
|151
|452
|3194
|6761
|White M: 71.7/123
|519
|303
|173
|591
|164
|354
|319
|356
|520
|3299
|399
|108
|387
|362
|290
|497
|384
|146
|425
|2998
|6297
|Red W: 71.2/121
|514
|293
|162
|550
|139
|324
|313
|325
|477
|3097
|300
|108
|384
|357
|260
|455
|375
|115
|382
|2736
|5833
|Handicap
|11
|15
|5
|1
|17
|9
|13
|3
|7
|4
|16
|14
|6
|10
|8
|2
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|37
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|73
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout