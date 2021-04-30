Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/West
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 73
Length 7154 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|73
|7154 yards
|71.0
|123
|White
|73
|6697 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|73
|6041 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|594
|393
|220
|453
|355
|191
|550
|421
|410
|3587
|544
|330
|214
|616
|180
|381
|356
|376
|570
|3567
|7154
|White M: 70.7/121
|575
|372
|197
|429
|332
|178
|534
|390
|391
|3398
|519
|303
|173
|591
|164
|354
|319
|356
|520
|3299
|6697
|Red W: 70.2/119
|476
|336
|138
|321
|323
|169
|451
|369
|361
|2944
|514
|293
|162
|550
|139
|324
|313
|325
|477
|3097
|6041
|Handicap
|7
|15
|3
|1
|17
|13
|9
|5
|11
|12
|16
|6
|2
|18
|10
|14
|4
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|37
|73
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
