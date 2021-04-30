Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/West

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 73
Length 7154 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 73 7154 yards 71.0 123
White 73 6697 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 73 6041 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 594 393 220 453 355 191 550 421 410 3587 544 330 214 616 180 381 356 376 570 3567 7154
White M: 70.7/121 575 372 197 429 332 178 534 390 391 3398 519 303 173 591 164 354 319 356 520 3299 6697
Red W: 70.2/119 476 336 138 321 323 169 451 369 361 2944 514 293 162 550 139 324 313 325 477 3097 6041
Handicap 7 15 3 1 17 13 9 5 11 12 16 6 2 18 10 14 4 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 37 73

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

