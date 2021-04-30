Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Ichihara Golf Club Kakinokidai Course

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6508 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6508 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6154 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5396 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Ichihara Golf Club Kakinokidai Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 376 188 382 500 396 352 185 545 355 3279 414 483 204 364 524 162 353 364 361 3229 6508
White M: 70.7/121 347 162 357 488 374 325 168 535 339 3095 391 461 181 348 504 154 335 336 349 3059 6154
Red W: 67.1/113 303 144 325 437 323 284 127 501 274 2718 368 402 136 302 462 125 289 286 308 2678 5396
Handicap 15 9 3 7 1 13 17 5 11 4 10 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

