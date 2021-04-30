Ichihara Golf Club Kakinokidai Course
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6508 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6508 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6154 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5396 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Ichihara Golf Club Kakinokidai Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|376
|188
|382
|500
|396
|352
|185
|545
|355
|3279
|414
|483
|204
|364
|524
|162
|353
|364
|361
|3229
|6508
|White M: 70.7/121
|347
|162
|357
|488
|374
|325
|168
|535
|339
|3095
|391
|461
|181
|348
|504
|154
|335
|336
|349
|3059
|6154
|Red W: 67.1/113
|303
|144
|325
|437
|323
|284
|127
|501
|274
|2718
|368
|402
|136
|302
|462
|125
|289
|286
|308
|2678
|5396
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
