Tsukuba Tokyu Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6704 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT 1
|72
|6704 yards
|71.6
|123
|BT 2
|72
|6426 yards
|RT 1
|72
|6214 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT 2
|72
|5936 yards
|LT 1
|72
|5277 yards
|LT 2
|72
|4933 yards
Scorecard for Tsukuba Tokyu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|431
|519
|442
|180
|547
|392
|190
|380
|395
|3476
|405
|471
|389
|324
|393
|195
|354
|498
|199
|3228
|6704
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|383
|504
|419
|149
|525
|371
|160
|342
|361
|3214
|381
|451
|356
|302
|373
|160
|323
|480
|174
|3000
|6214
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|343
|371
|339
|139
|445
|341
|119
|332
|290
|2719
|347
|360
|346
|289
|357
|117
|269
|403
|149
|2637
|5356
|Handicap
|3
|17
|1
|9
|11
|7
|13
|15
|5
|2
|18
|8
|16
|4
|6
|12
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent (007)/Bermuda (Tiff Dwarf) Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted TOP / JCB / AMEX / Diners / DC / VISA / UC / MC / NICOS / Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout