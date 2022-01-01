Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Tsukuba Tokyu Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6704 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 1 72 6704 yards 71.6 123
BT 2 72 6426 yards
RT 1 72 6214 yards 70.7 121
RT 2 72 5936 yards
LT 1 72 5277 yards
LT 2 72 4933 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsukuba Tokyu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 431 519 442 180 547 392 190 380 395 3476 405 471 389 324 393 195 354 498 199 3228 6704
Regular M: 70.7/121 383 504 419 149 525 371 160 342 361 3214 381 451 356 302 373 160 323 480 174 3000 6214
Ladies W: 67.1/113 343 371 339 139 445 341 119 332 290 2719 347 360 346 289 357 117 269 403 149 2637 5356
Handicap 3 17 1 9 11 7 13 15 5 2 18 8 16 4 6 12 14 10
Par 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent (007)/Bermuda (Tiff Dwarf) Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted TOP / JCB / AMEX / Diners / DC / VISA / UC / MC / NICOS / Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

