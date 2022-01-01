Tsukuba Chikusei Golf Center & Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 1410 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|KG
|27
|1410 yards
|BG
|27
|1352 yards
Scorecard for Green Park Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Men M: 30.2/98
|303
|131
|262
|90
|114
|122
|136
|252
|303
|1713
|1713
|Ladies W: 32.1/100
|294
|121
|250
|82
|118
|112
|127
|248
|294
|1646
|1646
|Handicap
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|31
|31
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
