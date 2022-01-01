Tsukuba Chikusei Golf Center & Golf Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 1410 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
KG 27 1410 yards
BG 27 1352 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Green Park Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Men M: 30.2/98 303 131 262 90 114 122 136 252 303 1713 1713
Ladies W: 32.1/100 294 121 250 82 118 112 127 248 294 1646 1646
Handicap 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Par 4 3 4 3 3 3 3 4 4 31 31

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

