Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - Middle/North

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7079 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7079 yards 74.9 131
Black 72 6857 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6573 yards 72.7 121
Green 72 6093 yards 70.7 119
Red (W) 72 5834 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Middle/North
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 395 632 229 407 435 320 456 195 478 3547 455 569 346 198 375 460 513 222 394 3532 7079
Black M: 73.1/123 395 604 217 407 410 320 456 174 478 3461 455 551 346 198 330 440 486 196 394 3396 6857
White M: 72.7/121 358 604 217 376 410 305 411 174 447 3302 424 551 332 171 330 429 486 196 352 3271 6573
Green M: 70.7/119 338 577 135 351 410 294 380 152 418 3055 411 514 310 161 315 363 466 167 331 3038 6093
Red W: 70.2/119 338 491 135 351 350 294 380 152 418 2909 411 482 293 161 251 363 466 167 331 2925 5834
Handicap 8 2 10 4 12 14 16 18 6 11 13 9 15 17 1 7 5 3
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Jeans & T-shirts are not allowed.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

