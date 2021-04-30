Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - Middle/North
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7079 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7079 yards
|74.9
|131
|Black
|72
|6857 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6573 yards
|72.7
|121
|Green
|72
|6093 yards
|70.7
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5834 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Middle/North
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|395
|632
|229
|407
|435
|320
|456
|195
|478
|3547
|455
|569
|346
|198
|375
|460
|513
|222
|394
|3532
|7079
|Black M: 73.1/123
|395
|604
|217
|407
|410
|320
|456
|174
|478
|3461
|455
|551
|346
|198
|330
|440
|486
|196
|394
|3396
|6857
|White M: 72.7/121
|358
|604
|217
|376
|410
|305
|411
|174
|447
|3302
|424
|551
|332
|171
|330
|429
|486
|196
|352
|3271
|6573
|Green M: 70.7/119
|338
|577
|135
|351
|410
|294
|380
|152
|418
|3055
|411
|514
|310
|161
|315
|363
|466
|167
|331
|3038
|6093
|Red W: 70.2/119
|338
|491
|135
|351
|350
|294
|380
|152
|418
|2909
|411
|482
|293
|161
|251
|363
|466
|167
|331
|2925
|5834
|Handicap
|8
|2
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|11
|13
|9
|15
|17
|1
|7
|5
|3
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Jeans & T-shirts are not allowed.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout