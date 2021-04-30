Sanuki Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Sanuki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|350
|395
|205
|605
|425
|185
|455
|395
|555
|3570
|500
|425
|162
|355
|525
|365
|335
|435
|176
|3278
|6848
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|330
|368
|181
|576
|400
|172
|365
|371
|540
|3303
|476
|402
|143
|334
|487
|295
|313
|400
|156
|3006
|6309
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|300
|340
|136
|483
|342
|135
|345
|300
|466
|2847
|434
|316
|129
|334
|415
|295
|285
|345
|100
|2653
|5500
|Handicap
|11
|9
|15
|3
|7
|17
|1
|13
|5
|10
|2
|18
|4
|8
|12
|14
|6
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, VISA, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout