Sanuki Country Club

Sanuki Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sanuki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 350 395 205 605 425 185 455 395 555 3570 500 425 162 355 525 365 335 435 176 3278 6848
Regular M: 70.7/121 330 368 181 576 400 172 365 371 540 3303 476 402 143 334 487 295 313 400 156 3006 6309
Ladies W: 70.2/119 300 340 136 483 342 135 345 300 466 2847 434 316 129 334 415 295 285 345 100 2653 5500
Handicap 11 9 15 3 7 17 1 13 5 10 2 18 4 8 12 14 6 16
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, VISA, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

