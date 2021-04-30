Alpha Tsuda Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6262 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Also known as Alpha Tsuda Country Club - Tsuda/Samukawa Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6262 yards
Scorecard for Tsuda - Samukawa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Green M: 70.7/121
|403
|167
|501
|372
|371
|193
|348
|441
|369
|3165
|390
|205
|311
|321
|473
|474
|399
|181
|343
|3097
|6262
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|393
|155
|483
|367
|341
|179
|340
|416
|357
|3031
|379
|191
|298
|312
|458
|459
|380
|159
|324
|2960
|5991
|Pink W: 67.1/113
|380
|148
|455
|275
|254
|104
|330
|410
|325
|2681
|341
|83
|280
|307
|320
|375
|342
|143
|286
|2477
|5158
|Handicap
|5
|15
|17
|9
|1
|11
|7
|13
|3
|6
|10
|16
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, VISA, Master, JCB, PayPay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout