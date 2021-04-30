Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

Alpha Tsuda Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6262 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Also known as Alpha Tsuda Country Club - Tsuda/Samukawa Course.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6262 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsuda - Samukawa
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Green M: 70.7/121 403 167 501 372 371 193 348 441 369 3165 390 205 311 321 473 474 399 181 343 3097 6262
Blue M: 69.2/117 393 155 483 367 341 179 340 416 357 3031 379 191 298 312 458 459 380 159 324 2960 5991
Pink W: 67.1/113 380 148 455 275 254 104 330 410 325 2681 341 83 280 307 320 375 342 143 286 2477 5158
Handicap 5 15 17 9 1 11 7 13 3 6 10 16 14 8 4 2 18 12
Par 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, VISA, Master, JCB, PayPay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sanuki CC: #2
Sanuki Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashima CC: #4
Yashima Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
0.0
0
Write Review
J Classic GC
J Classic Golf Club
Awa, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me