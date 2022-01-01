Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Tokyo Itsukaichi Country Club - West/East Course

About
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5653 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black 71 5653 yards
Regular/Green 71 5429 yards
Front/White 71 5236 yards
Red/Gold 72 4995 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.2/117 348 328 221 502 355 305 142 445 356 3002 319 101 308 268 280 408 331 460 176 2651 5653
Regular M: 66.1/111 310 328 196 480 355 305 142 423 343 2882 302 101 288 268 280 400 312 444 152 2547 5429
Front M: 66.0/110 295 314 168 438 345 290 133 423 343 2749 302 101 268 255 270 400 312 427 152 2487 5236
Ladies W: 66.9/109 295 290 141 400 309 290 133 403 332 2593 302 101 268 255 270 315 312 427 152 2402 4995
Handicap 2 8 10 4 12 14 6 16 18 5 7 11 13 3 9 15 1 17
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 5 3 36 72

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / JCB / UC / UFJ / NICOS / DINERS CLUB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

