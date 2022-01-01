Tokyo Itsukaichi Country Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5653 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|71
|5653 yards
|Regular/Green
|71
|5429 yards
|Front/White
|71
|5236 yards
|Red/Gold
|72
|4995 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.2/117
|348
|328
|221
|502
|355
|305
|142
|445
|356
|3002
|319
|101
|308
|268
|280
|408
|331
|460
|176
|2651
|5653
|Regular M: 66.1/111
|310
|328
|196
|480
|355
|305
|142
|423
|343
|2882
|302
|101
|288
|268
|280
|400
|312
|444
|152
|2547
|5429
|Front M: 66.0/110
|295
|314
|168
|438
|345
|290
|133
|423
|343
|2749
|302
|101
|268
|255
|270
|400
|312
|427
|152
|2487
|5236
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|295
|290
|141
|400
|309
|290
|133
|403
|332
|2593
|302
|101
|268
|255
|270
|315
|312
|427
|152
|2402
|4995
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|4
|12
|14
|6
|16
|18
|5
|7
|11
|13
|3
|9
|15
|1
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / JCB / UC / UFJ / NICOS / DINERS CLUB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
