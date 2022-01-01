Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Tokyo Itsukaichi Country Club - West/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6264 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black 71 6264 yards
Regular/Green 71 5983 yards
Front/White 71 5642 yards
Red/Gold 72 5162 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 348 328 221 502 355 305 142 445 356 3002 352 546 174 429 355 132 570 391 313 3262 6264
Regular M: 69.2/117 310 328 196 480 355 305 142 423 343 2882 326 503 158 395 332 132 551 391 313 3101 5983
Front M: 69.0/116 295 314 168 438 345 290 133 423 343 2749 305 476 135 364 332 132 511 354 284 2893 5642
Ladies W: 67.1/113 295 290 141 400 309 290 133 403 332 2593 290 422 105 335 309 100 454 303 251 2569 5162
Handicap 5 7 11 13 3 9 15 1 17 10 8 2 12 4 14 16 6 18
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 35 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / JCB / UC / UFJ / NICOS / DINERS CLUB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

