Tokyo Itsukaichi Country Club - West/South Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6264 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|71
|6264 yards
|Regular/Green
|71
|5983 yards
|Front/White
|71
|5642 yards
|Red/Gold
|72
|5162 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|348
|328
|221
|502
|355
|305
|142
|445
|356
|3002
|352
|546
|174
|429
|355
|132
|570
|391
|313
|3262
|6264
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|310
|328
|196
|480
|355
|305
|142
|423
|343
|2882
|326
|503
|158
|395
|332
|132
|551
|391
|313
|3101
|5983
|Front M: 69.0/116
|295
|314
|168
|438
|345
|290
|133
|423
|343
|2749
|305
|476
|135
|364
|332
|132
|511
|354
|284
|2893
|5642
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|295
|290
|141
|400
|309
|290
|133
|403
|332
|2593
|290
|422
|105
|335
|309
|100
|454
|303
|251
|2569
|5162
|Handicap
|5
|7
|11
|13
|3
|9
|15
|1
|17
|10
|8
|2
|12
|4
|14
|16
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / JCB / UC / UFJ / NICOS / DINERS CLUB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
