Wego Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6654 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6654 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6260 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5895 yards 69.2 117
Pink (W) 72 5675 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Wego Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 354 514 165 377 566 373 423 179 348 3299 182 586 325 371 160 375 395 525 436 3355 6654
Blue M: 70.7/121 333 493 149 355 538 357 377 166 326 3094 167 570 311 354 143 358 364 505 394 3166 6260
White M: 69.2/117 311 478 127 330 517 326 357 144 308 2898 147 552 301 333 121 342 349 481 371 2997 5895
Pink W: 70.2/119 311 462 127 305 483 304 357 144 290 2783 147 531 285 333 121 342 330 462 341 2892 5675
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 5 17 11 16 4 10 8 14 2 18 6 12
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

