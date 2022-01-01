Wego Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6654 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6654 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6260 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5895 yards
|69.2
|117
|Pink (W)
|72
|5675 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Wego Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|354
|514
|165
|377
|566
|373
|423
|179
|348
|3299
|182
|586
|325
|371
|160
|375
|395
|525
|436
|3355
|6654
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|333
|493
|149
|355
|538
|357
|377
|166
|326
|3094
|167
|570
|311
|354
|143
|358
|364
|505
|394
|3166
|6260
|White M: 69.2/117
|311
|478
|127
|330
|517
|326
|357
|144
|308
|2898
|147
|552
|301
|333
|121
|342
|349
|481
|371
|2997
|5895
|Pink W: 70.2/119
|311
|462
|127
|305
|483
|304
|357
|144
|290
|2783
|147
|531
|285
|333
|121
|342
|330
|462
|341
|2892
|5675
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|16
|4
|10
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
Course Layout