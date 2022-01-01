Nagano International Country Club - Myoko/Jyoyama Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6290 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6290 yards
|Regular
|72
|5976 yards
Scorecard for Myoko - Shiroyama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|340
|143
|328
|447
|389
|207
|360
|413
|506
|3133
|404
|172
|510
|438
|416
|440
|254
|328
|195
|3157
|6290
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|327
|138
|311
|432
|374
|184
|348
|393
|482
|2989
|390
|159
|466
|418
|397
|412
|242
|319
|184
|2987
|5976
|White M: 69.0/115 W: 70.2/119
|317
|133
|298
|422
|362
|166
|328
|378
|463
|2867
|374
|146
|451
|396
|384
|371
|231
|303
|137
|2793
|5660
|Red W: 67.1/113
|304
|124
|292
|380
|357
|159
|260
|287
|412
|2575
|286
|120
|410
|343
|339
|361
|219
|292
|124
|2494
|5069
|Handicap
|17
|13
|15
|11
|9
|7
|3
|1
|5
|4
|10
|6
|2
|18
|8
|16
|14
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Nagano Kokusai Country Club Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
