Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Nagano International Country Club - Myoko/Jyoyama Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6290 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6290 yards
Regular 72 5976 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Myoko - Shiroyama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 340 143 328 447 389 207 360 413 506 3133 404 172 510 438 416 440 254 328 195 3157 6290
Blue M: 69.2/117 327 138 311 432 374 184 348 393 482 2989 390 159 466 418 397 412 242 319 184 2987 5976
White M: 69.0/115 W: 70.2/119 317 133 298 422 362 166 328 378 463 2867 374 146 451 396 384 371 231 303 137 2793 5660
Red W: 67.1/113 304 124 292 380 357 159 260 287 412 2575 286 120 410 343 339 361 219 292 124 2494 5069
Handicap 17 13 15 11 9 7 3 1 5 4 10 6 2 18 8 16 14 12
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Nagano Kokusai Country Club Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Nagano International CC - Kurohime: #4
Nagano International Country Club - Jyoyama/Kurohime Course
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano International CC - Myokou: #2
Nagano International Country Club - Kurohime/Myoko Course
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano Keikyu CC
Nagano Keikyu Country Club
Nagano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano Country Club - Iizuna/Takatsuma Course
Nagano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Madarao Kogen CC
Madarao Kogen Country Club
Nakano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano Country Club - Togakushi/Takatsuma Course
Nagano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano Country Club - Iizuna/Togakushi Course
Nagano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Madarao Tokyu GC
Madarao Tokyu Golf Club
Shinano, Nagano
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Myoko Kogen GC: #15
Myoko Kogen Golf Club
Myoko, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akakura CC
Akakura Country Club
Myoko, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Apa Resort Joetsu Myoko no Mori GC
Apa Resort Joetsu Myoko no Mori Golf Course
Myoko, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Myoko CC
Myoko Country Club
Myoko, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me