Wernddu Golf Club - Pitch & Putt Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch & Putt
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Snacks

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Lounge, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Wernddu GC: Driving range
Wernddu Golf Club
Abergavenny, Blaenau Gwent
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Monmouthshire GC
View Tee Times
Monmouthshire Golf Club
Abergavenny, Blaenau Gwent
Semi-Private
4.5477941176
45
Write Review
Alice Springs GC: 10th Monnow Course
Alice Springs Golf Club - The Monnow Course
Usk, Monmouthshire
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Alice Springs GC - Usk Course: View the par-5 4th
Alice Springs Golf Club - The Usk Course
Usk, Monmouthshire
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Old Rectory HGC: #9
Old Rectory Hotel and Golf Club
Crickhowell, Powys
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Pontypool GC: #17
Pontypool Golf Club
Pontypool, Torfaen
0.0
0
Write Review
The Rolls of Monmouth GC
The Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club
Monmouth, Monmouthshire
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
West Monmouthshire GC: #1
West Monmouthshire Golf Club
Nantyglo, Monmouthshire
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Woodlake Park
View Tee Times
Woodlake Park Golf and Country Club
Pontypool, Torfaen
Public
4.6789647059
70
Write Review
Greenmeadow GCC: Clubhouse
Greenmeadow Golf and Country Club
Cwmbran, Torfaen
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Pontnewydd GC
Pontnewydd Golf Club
West Pontnewydd, Torfaen
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Monmouth GC
View Tee Times
Monmouth Golf Club
Monmouth, Monmouthshire
Public
4.1521235294
58
Write Review
