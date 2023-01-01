Briarwood Golf Club - Final Five Course
About
Holes 5
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
York, Pennsylvania
Public
4.8333333333
2
York, Pennsylvania
Public
4.5340588235
326
Spring Grove, Pennsylvania
Public
3.9200764706
124
York, Pennsylvania
Public/Resort
4.2635705882
300
Golf Packages
FROM $247 (USD)
LEESBURG, VA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Lansdowne Resort and 2 rounds of golf at The Golf Club at Lansdowne - Greg Norman & Robert Trent Jones Jr. courses.
FROM $87 (USD)
TUNKHANNOCK, PA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Shadowbrook Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Shadowbrook Golf Course.
FROM $197 (USD)
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel and 2 rounds of golf at Seaview Golf Club - Bay & Pines Courses.
FROM $217 (USD)
WILLIAMSBURG, VA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection and 2 rounds of golf at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club - Gold & Green Courses.
FROM $247 (USD)
WILLIAMSBURG, VA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Kingsmill Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Kingsmill Resort - Plantation & River Courses.
Course Layout