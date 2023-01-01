Panther National - Short Course Panther9
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 27
Length 1507 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|JT
|27
|1507 yards
|Back
|27
|1094 yards
|Front
|27
|700 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jack Nicklaus (2023) Justin Thomas (2023)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesLounge, Spa
Available SportsTennis, Pickleball
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Public/Municipal
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Public/Municipal
3.2966941176
459
West Palm Beach, Florida
Private
4.2515764706
190
Golf Packages
FROM $207 (USD)
PALM BEACH, FL | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort, Golf & Marina and 2 rounds of golf at The Ocean Club at Hutchinson Island.
FROM $367 (USD)
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at PGA National Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at PGA National - Estate, Fazio, & Match Courses.
FROM $447 (USD)
MIAMI, FL | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Turnberry Isle Country Club - Soffer & Miller Courses.
FROM $297 (USD)
MIAMI, FL | Enjoy 3 night's accommodations at Trump National Doral Miami and 3 rounds of golf at Doral Golf Club - Red Tiger, Golden Palm, & Silver Fox Courses.
FROM $297 (USD)
MIAMI, FL | Enjoy 1 nights' accommodation at The Biltmore Hotel and 1 round of golf at The Biltmore Golf Course.
Featured Content
Course Layout