Panther National - Short Course Panther9

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 27
Length 1507 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
JT 27 1507 yards
Back 27 1094 yards
Front 27 700 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jack Nicklaus (2023) Justin Thomas (2023)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.

Available Facilities

Lounge, Spa

Available Sports

Tennis, Pickleball

Reviews

