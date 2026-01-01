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French Lick Golf Guide

French Lick Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near French Lick

French Lick Golf Resorts

  • French Lick Resort - The Valley Links
    French Lick Resort
    French Lick, Indiana
    The French Lick Resort is one of golf’s most historic, and esteemed, resorts. It embraces the natural beauty of the Hoosier National Forest in southern Indiana. Guests will have a tough decision choosing where to stay among the 757 guest rooms and suites of The French Lick Springs Hotel (listed on the National Register of Historic Places), the…

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