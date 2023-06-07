10 great summer U.S. golf resorts

Picking the right summer vacation is tough for golfers, especially those with young families.

Do you have enough time off, and enough of a wallet, to pull off a golf vacation and a family vacation at separate times, or will you need to combine the two?

Some of the best golf resorts in America do cater to families, but not all of them. Do they have a pool or a beach for children to swim? Is there a nice spa to let your spouse relax, while the kids are terrorizing the employees running the childcare program? These are the key questions you need to answer before booking.

For this story on 10 great summer golf resorts, we decided to selfishly skew more toward the needs of golfers. We didn't worry which resort had the coolest pools or best beach. We could have considered year-round resorts like Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia or Pebble Beach in California, but we wanted to spotlight the resorts where summer is their peak season. Only the resorts with at least two full-size courses were considered.

The good news is most of these selections will make everyone happy, no matter their age or interest in golf. Be sure to click on our resort guide page to learn more about each property.