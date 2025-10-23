Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Hampshire

Mad Swans In The South Downs

5.0
1 Reviews (1)
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
5.0
1 Reviews (1)
5 Stars
1
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
4.0
Value
4.0
Layout
5.0
Friendliness
5.0
Pace
5.0
Amenities
5.0
Tooltip Information Icon
100.0%
Recommend this course
1 out of 1 reviews
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
5.0
1 Reviews (1)
5 Stars
1
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
4.0
Value
4.0
Layout
5.0
Friendliness
5.0
Pace
5.0
Amenities
5.0
100.0%
Recommend this course
1 out of 1 reviews
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
5.0
1 Reviews (1)
5 Stars
1
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
4.0
Value
4.0
Layout
5.0
Friendliness
5.0
Pace
5.0
Amenities
5.0
100.0%
Recommend this course
1 out of 1 reviews
Read Reviews

About

Holes 12
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Mad Swans in the South Downs
Powered by GolfNow.co.uk
Book a Tee Time
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Architect Tom MacKenzie (2025) Martin Ebert (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

5.0
1 Reviews (1)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Default User Avatar
Z7NkUJCjEeghDVF3Ngxu
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Has recently been renovated so was excited to play here..

around the greens and the greens themself were in excellent condition. Tee boxes perfect.

There had been a lot of rain 2 days before and the fairways were wet and not in the best conditions. The soil on the drainage channels. Has sunk abit. And staff were out working on the fairways spiking them.

Layout was excellent some really interesting holes. And a fair few longer holes for a 12 hole.

Will definitely be going back and can’t wait to see what it’s like to play in the spring when it’s officially open..

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Blackmoor GC
Blackmoor Golf Club
Bordon, East Hampshire
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Worldham GC
Worldham Golf Club
East Worldham, East Hampshire
Semi-Private
3.4224336794
27
Write Review
Farnham Park Par-3 GC: #9
Farnham Park Par-3 Golf Course
Farnham, Waverley
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Woodlands at Oak Park GC: #17
Oak Park Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Crondall, Hart
Private
3.4706
17
Write Review
Hankley Common GC
Hankley Common Golf Club
Farnham, Waverley
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hindhead GC: #11
Hindhead Golf Club
Hindhead, Waverley
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oak Park GC: Driving range
Oak Park Golf Club - Village Course
Crondall, Hart
Private
3.8333
6
Write Review
Alton GC
View Tee Times
Alton Golf Club
Alton, East Hampshire
Private
4.1372647059
60
Write Review
Bowenhurst GC
Bowenhurst Golf Course
Mill Lane, Hart
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Old Thorns Manor Hotel, Golf & Country Estate
Old Thorns Manor Hotel, Golf & Country Estate
Liphook, East Hampshire
Resort
1.8916666667
22
Write Review
Farnham GC
Farnham Golf Club
The Sands, Waverley
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Liphook GC
Liphook Golf Club
Liphook, East Hampshire
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Royal St George’s Golf Club

Royal St George’s Golf Package

FROM $527 (USD)
LONDON| Staying on the scenic east coast of Kent, you will be situated in the perfect position to play 3 past and present Open Championship Courses. After taking on this accomplishing feat, enjoy a more relaxing round at Littlestone. Take in the amazing views of the English Channel at North Foreland and finish the day back at the hotel enjoying exquisite dining. A golf tour to Kent is certainly one to organise!
The 146th Open Championships at Royal Birkdale

The Open 2026 Package

Pricing Not Yet Available
ENGLAND | In 2026 the prestigious Open Championship returns to England and the legendary Royal Birkdale, which has hosted the event on ten occasions and become one of the most renowned and challenging venues. Enjoy lodging in the local area, tee times at world-class golf courses on England’s Golf Coast, and tickets to The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Hillside Golf Club - 18th hole

England’s Royal Golf Package

FROM $587 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Experience outstanding golf along England’s golf coast with a tour of some of the most famous courses England has to offer. Take on the 3 Royal courses, including Royal Lytham & St Annes and Royal Birkdale which are 2 of only 3 golf clubs to have hosted The Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and The Open. All from a convenient central location, this trip is definitely a must do for any links golf enthusiast!
Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club

Northern Ireland & Dublin Classic Golf Tour

FROM $487 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Tour across Northern Ireland and Dublin for a sensational 10 nights, playing an array of golf courses each one with something unique to offer. Play the best course in the world at Royal County Down, experience the 3 Royals throughout your trip, and take in the sensational views at Castlerock and The Island Golf Club. This tour isn’t short of outstanding golf combined with iconic cities and should definitely be on your golf bucket list!
Portmarnock Old Golf Club

Dublin Links Golf Package

FROM $427 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights' accommodations at the Grand Hotel Malahide and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth Golf Club (Baltray), Portmarnock Old Golf Club, The Island Golf Club, Royal Dublin Golf Club, and Portmarnock Links at Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links.
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me