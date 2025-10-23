Mad Swans in the South Downs

Has recently been renovated so was excited to play here..

around the greens and the greens themself were in excellent condition. Tee boxes perfect.

There had been a lot of rain 2 days before and the fairways were wet and not in the best conditions. The soil on the drainage channels. Has sunk abit. And staff were out working on the fairways spiking them.

Layout was excellent some really interesting holes. And a fair few longer holes for a 12 hole.

Will definitely be going back and can’t wait to see what it’s like to play in the spring when it’s officially open..