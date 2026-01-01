Bellaire at The Villages Executive Golf Trail
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 1248 yards
Slope 73
Rating 26.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|27
|1248 yards
|26.4
|73
|Black (W)
|27
|1248 yards
|27.6
|74
|Gold
|27
|1073 yards
|25.6
|69
|Gold (W)
|27
|1073 yards
|26.9
|70
|Green
|27
|874 yards
|24.9
|65
|Green (W)
|27
|874 yards
|26.1
|66
Scorecard for Bellaire
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 26.4/73 W: 27.6/74
|113
|97
|106
|130
|178
|162
|130
|139
|193
|1248
|1248
|Gold M: 25.6/69 W: 26.9/70
|90
|80
|84
|111
|163
|150
|125
|109
|161
|1073
|1073
|Green M: 24.9/65 W: 26.1/66
|76
|62
|62
|96
|142
|129
|85
|80
|142
|874
|874
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Greens TifEagle Greens
Golf Season Year round
Architect Clifton, Ezell & Clifton (2025)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Shoes must be worn at all times when on the golf courses. Tennis or golf shoes with soft spikes, or shoes with no more than a 1-inch heel, are mandatory. Shorts or skirts must cover the majority of the thigh and may not be cut-off or have holes.
Course Layout