Bellaire at The Villages Executive Golf Trail

0
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 1248 yards
Slope 73
Rating 26.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 27 1248 yards 26.4 73
Black (W) 27 1248 yards 27.6 74
Gold 27 1073 yards 25.6 69
Gold (W) 27 1073 yards 26.9 70
Green 27 874 yards 24.9 65
Green (W) 27 874 yards 26.1 66
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bellaire
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 26.4/73 W: 27.6/74 113 97 106 130 178 162 130 139 193 1248 1248
Gold M: 25.6/69 W: 26.9/70 90 80 84 111 163 150 125 109 161 1073 1073
Green M: 24.9/65 W: 26.1/66 76 62 62 96 142 129 85 80 142 874 874
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Greens TifEagle Greens
Golf Season Year round
Architect Clifton, Ezell & Clifton (2025)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Shoes must be worn at all times when on the golf courses. Tennis or golf shoes with soft spikes, or shoes with no more than a 1-inch heel, are mandatory. Shorts or skirts must cover the majority of the thigh and may not be cut-off or have holes.
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

