Brambles
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Inland Links
Par 72
Length 7190 yards
Slope 141
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7190 yards
|73.1
|141
|Middle
|72
|6579 yards
|71.7
|132
|Front (W)
|72
|5318 yards
|71.5
|127
Scorecard for Brambles Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/141
|531
|450
|155
|471
|335
|493
|611
|182
|399
|3627
|441
|336
|206
|513
|325
|448
|242
|542
|510
|3563
|7190
|Middle M: 71.7/132
|496
|392
|142
|440
|295
|454
|572
|148
|374
|3313
|410
|300
|163
|478
|279
|429
|226
|514
|467
|3266
|6579
|Front W: 71.5/127
|414
|339
|100
|351
|261
|301
|449
|118
|358
|2691
|341
|264
|110
|360
|248
|379
|130
|468
|327
|2627
|5318
|Handicap
|7
|13
|15
|1
|11
|5
|9
|17
|3
|4
|12
|18
|2
|14
|10
|16
|6
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2024
Fairways Zoysia grass
Greens Zeon Zoysia
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bill Coore (2024) Ben Crenshaw (2024)
Rentals/Services
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Casual
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Golf Packages
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La Quinta Resort & Club Stay & Play Package
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LA QUINTA, CA | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at La Quinta Resort & Club and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of PGA WEST - Nicklaus Tournament Course, PGA WEST - Pete Dye Mountain Course, PGA WEST - Greg Norman Course, PGA WEST - Pete Dye Dunes Course, and PGA WEST - The Pete Dye Stadium Course.
The Casa Palmero – Pebble Beach Stay & Play Package
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PEBBLE BEACH, CA | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at The Lodge at Pebble Beach and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Del Monte Golf Course.
The Lodge At Pebble Beach Stay & Play Package
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PEBBLE BEACH, CA | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at The Lodge at Pebble Beach and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Del Monte Golf Course.
Course Layout