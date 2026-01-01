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Brambles

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About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Inland Links
Par 72
Length 7190 yards
Slope 141
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7190 yards 73.1 141
Middle 72 6579 yards 71.7 132
Front (W) 72 5318 yards 71.5 127
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Brambles Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/141 531 450 155 471 335 493 611 182 399 3627 441 336 206 513 325 448 242 542 510 3563 7190
Middle M: 71.7/132 496 392 142 440 295 454 572 148 374 3313 410 300 163 478 279 429 226 514 467 3266 6579
Front W: 71.5/127 414 339 100 351 261 301 449 118 358 2691 341 264 110 360 248 379 130 468 327 2627 5318
Handicap 7 13 15 1 11 5 9 17 3 4 12 18 2 14 10 16 6 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2024
Fairways Zoysia grass
Greens Zeon Zoysia
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bill Coore (2024) Ben Crenshaw (2024)

Rentals/Services

Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Casual
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The Lodge At Pebble Beach Stay & Play Package

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