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Apogee Golf Club - North

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About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7716 yards
Slope 142
Rating 77.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
VII 72 7716 yards 77.1 142
VI 72 7182 yards 74.5 138
V 72 6776 yards 72.7 134
V (W) 72 6776 yards 79.5 142
IV 72 6313 yards 70.6 129
IV (W) 72 6313 yards 77.0 137
III 72 5765 yards 68.2 120
III (W) 72 5765 yards 74.0 130
II 72 5108 yards 64.9 107
II (W) 72 5108 yards 70.1 122
I 72 4422 yards 62.2 101
I (W) 72 4422 yards 66.0 114
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
VII M: 77.1/142 452 331 602 461 170 581 196 514 467 3774 469 333 627 241 494 472 492 217 597 3942 7716
VI M: 74.5/138 433 304 570 423 148 544 170 488 439 3519 439 309 598 210 468 444 441 188 566 3663 7182
V M: 72.7/134 W: 79.5/142 404 283 543 406 128 515 157 465 422 3323 420 292 562 182 448 428 419 166 536 3453 6776
IV M: 70.6/129 W: 77.0/137 376 259 507 376 113 489 138 438 387 3083 395 272 530 160 416 411 378 145 523 3230 6313
III M: 68.2/120 W: 74.0/130 353 237 459 359 100 443 122 390 367 2830 351 240 496 136 384 396 350 111 471 2935 5765
II M: 64.9/107 W: 70.1/122 316 221 412 298 88 414 93 340 347 2529 311 213 429 77 330 374 295 98 452 2579 5108
I M: 62.2/101 W: 66.0/114 277 183 372 290 67 359 74 315 270 2207 266 163 364 63 276 336 272 80 395 2215 4422
Handicap 5 15 9 1 17 11 13 3 7 4 18 10 16 2 8 6 14 12
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72
Handicap (W) 5 13 9 1 15 11 17 3 7 4 18 12 16 8 2 6 14 10

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kyle Phillips (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis, Pickleball
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