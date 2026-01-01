Apogee Golf Club - North
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7716 yards
Slope 142
Rating 77.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|VII
|72
|7716 yards
|77.1
|142
|VI
|72
|7182 yards
|74.5
|138
|V
|72
|6776 yards
|72.7
|134
|V (W)
|72
|6776 yards
|79.5
|142
|IV
|72
|6313 yards
|70.6
|129
|IV (W)
|72
|6313 yards
|77.0
|137
|III
|72
|5765 yards
|68.2
|120
|III (W)
|72
|5765 yards
|74.0
|130
|II
|72
|5108 yards
|64.9
|107
|II (W)
|72
|5108 yards
|70.1
|122
|I
|72
|4422 yards
|62.2
|101
|I (W)
|72
|4422 yards
|66.0
|114
Scorecard for North
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|VII M: 77.1/142
|452
|331
|602
|461
|170
|581
|196
|514
|467
|3774
|469
|333
|627
|241
|494
|472
|492
|217
|597
|3942
|7716
|VI M: 74.5/138
|433
|304
|570
|423
|148
|544
|170
|488
|439
|3519
|439
|309
|598
|210
|468
|444
|441
|188
|566
|3663
|7182
|V M: 72.7/134 W: 79.5/142
|404
|283
|543
|406
|128
|515
|157
|465
|422
|3323
|420
|292
|562
|182
|448
|428
|419
|166
|536
|3453
|6776
|IV M: 70.6/129 W: 77.0/137
|376
|259
|507
|376
|113
|489
|138
|438
|387
|3083
|395
|272
|530
|160
|416
|411
|378
|145
|523
|3230
|6313
|III M: 68.2/120 W: 74.0/130
|353
|237
|459
|359
|100
|443
|122
|390
|367
|2830
|351
|240
|496
|136
|384
|396
|350
|111
|471
|2935
|5765
|II M: 64.9/107 W: 70.1/122
|316
|221
|412
|298
|88
|414
|93
|340
|347
|2529
|311
|213
|429
|77
|330
|374
|295
|98
|452
|2579
|5108
|I M: 62.2/101 W: 66.0/114
|277
|183
|372
|290
|67
|359
|74
|315
|270
|2207
|266
|163
|364
|63
|276
|336
|272
|80
|395
|2215
|4422
|Handicap
|5
|15
|9
|1
|17
|11
|13
|3
|7
|4
|18
|10
|16
|2
|8
|6
|14
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|5
|13
|9
|1
|15
|11
|17
|3
|7
|4
|18
|12
|16
|8
|2
|6
|14
|10
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kyle Phillips (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness, Tennis, Pickleball
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