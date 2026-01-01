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Moon Palace The Grand - Punta Cana

Punta Cana, La Altagracia Province, 23000, Dominican Republic,
01 (998)193-0285
Course Website
Moon Palace The Grand - Punta Cana
A sunny day view from Moon Palace The Grand - Punta Cana. Moon Palace The Grand - Punta Cana
Moon Palace The Grand - Punta Cana
A view from Moon Palace The Grand - Punta Cana. Moon Palace The Grand - Punta Cana

About

Holes 18
Par 72
Length 6930 yds
Rating 72.2
Slope 123
Type Resort
Course Layout
Tees
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts
GPS
Golf Clubs

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Driving Range
Bunker
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Casino
Spa

Available Activities

Swimming
Year Built 2025
Fairways Pure Dynasty Seeded Paspalum Grass
Greens Pure Dynasty Seeded Paspalum Grass
Architect(s) Greg Norman (2025)
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Golf Packages
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Tortuga Bay Stay & Play Package

FROM $1,365 (USD)
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Stay at the luxurious Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club and enjoy championship golf in a stunning Caribbean setting, with access to the acclaimed Corales and La Cana courses.
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The Westin Puntacana Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $759 (USD)
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Stay at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and enjoy a luxury beachfront escape paired with world-class Caribbean golf, including access to the spectacular oceanfront Corales Golf Course and the picturesque La Cana Golf Course.
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Casa de Campo Stay & Play Package

FROM $629 (USD)
LA ROMANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Stay at the iconic Casa de Campo Resort & Villas and enjoy first-class championship golf, with access to Pete Dye-designed courses including the legendary Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore, and The Links.
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