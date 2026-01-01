TriGolf First Tee Triangle - The Oak Par-3 Course
About
Holes 9
Par 27
Length 585 yds
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Course Details
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Bunker
Golf School Academy
Golf Simulator
Teaching Pro
Indoor Practice
Putting Green
Practice Hole
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted
Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
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Golf Packages
Talamore Golf Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $137 (USD)
SOUTHERN PINES, NC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Talamore Golf Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Mid South Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.
Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club Stay & Play Package
FROM $167 (USD)
SOUTHERN PINES, NC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Pine Needles Golf Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.
Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club Stay & Play Package
FROM $167 (USD)
SOUTHERN PINES, NC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Pine Needles Golf Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.
Charleston Golf Experience Stay & Play Package
FROM $239 (USD)
CHARLESTON, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Francis Marion Hotel and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of RiverTowne Golf Course, Charleston National Golf Course, Wild Dunes – Harbor Course, Wild Dunes – Links Course, and Stono Ferry Golf Course.
Wild Dunes Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $369 (USD)
CHARLESTON, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Wild Dunes Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Wild Dunes – Harbor Course, Wild Dunes – Links Course, RiverTowne Golf Course, and Charleston National Golf Course.