Home / Courses / USA / North Carolina / Raleigh

TriGolf First Tee Triangle - The Oak Par-3 Course

12201 Leesville Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613
(919) 838-7200
Course Website
TriGolf First Tee Triangle - The Oak Par-3 Course - Book a Tee Time
TriGolf First Tee Triangle - The Oak Par-3
A view from The Oak Par-3 Course TriGolf First Tee Triangle
TriGolf First Tee Triangle - The Oak Par-3
A view from The Oak Par-3 Course TriGolf First Tee Triangle

About

Holes 9
Par 27
Length 585 yds
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Tees
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Bunker
Golf School Academy
Golf Simulator
Teaching Pro
Indoor Practice
Putting Green
Practice Hole

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted
Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
redeemtrophy
Exclusive member pricing on select tee times
waivedfees
Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
Shield-2.svg
Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
Trophy-Simple.svg
Redeem GolfPass Points
NBC-Peacock (1).svg
Peacock Premium streaming (up to 12 months)
...and much more!
$119 USD/year. Terms apply.

Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

No Reviews Yet

Have you been to this course? Be the first to leave a review.

Rating Index

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Brier Creek CC
Brier Creek Country Club
Raleigh, North Carolina
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
2
Write Review
Wildwood Green GC
View Tee Times
Wildwood Green Golf Course
Raleigh, North Carolina
Semi-Private
4.2988225593 out of 5 stars
450
Write Review
Falls Village GC: #15
Falls Village Golf Course
Durham, North Carolina
Public
1.5743100684 out of 5 stars
699
Write Review
Lakeshore GC: #16
Lakeshore Golf Course
Durham, North Carolina
Public
3.6328502415 out of 5 stars
207
Write Review
Crossings at Grove Park
View Tee Times
Crossings at Grove Park, The
Durham, North Carolina
Semi-Private
2.6869910755 out of 5 stars
524
Write Review
North Ridge CC
Oaks at North Ridge Country Club
Raleigh, North Carolina
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
2
Write Review
Meadows at Prestonwood CC
The Meadows at Prestonwood Country Club
Cary, North Carolina
Private
4.4285714286 out of 5 stars
7
Write Review
North Ridge CC: Driving range
Lakes at North Ridge Country Club
Raleigh, North Carolina
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
2
Write Review
North Carolina State University Club
North Carolina State University Club
Raleigh, North Carolina
Private
0.0 out of 5 stars
0
Write Review
Carolina CC: Clubhouse
Carolina Country Club
Raleigh, North Carolina
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
2
Write Review
Fairways at Prestonwood CC
The Fairways at Prestonwood Country Club
Cary, North Carolina
Private
4.4285714286 out of 5 stars
7
Write Review
Highlands at Prestonwood CC: Island green
The Highlands at Prestonwood Country Club
Cary, North Carolina
Private
4.4285714286 out of 5 stars
7
Write Review
Golf Packages
Talamore Golf Resort

Talamore Golf Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $137 (USD)
SOUTHERN PINES, NC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Talamore Golf Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Mid South Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.
Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club

Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club Stay & Play Package

FROM $167 (USD)
SOUTHERN PINES, NC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Pine Needles Golf Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.
Mid Pines Golf Course

Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club Stay & Play Package

FROM $167 (USD)
SOUTHERN PINES, NC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Pine Needles Golf Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.
Stono Ferry Golf Course

Charleston Golf Experience Stay & Play Package

FROM $239 (USD)
CHARLESTON, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Francis Marion Hotel and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of RiverTowne Golf Course, Charleston National Golf Course, Wild Dunes – Harbor Course, Wild Dunes – Links Course, and Stono Ferry Golf Course.
Wild Dunes Links Clubhouse

Wild Dunes Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $369 (USD)
CHARLESTON, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Wild Dunes Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Wild Dunes – Harbor Course, Wild Dunes – Links Course, RiverTowne Golf Course, and Charleston National Golf Course.
Featured Content
Golfer tees off at Casa de Campo
Articles
New club program lets golfers 'try before you buy' on the golf course
UNC Finley Golf Course - no. 1 tee
Articles
Top courses in the North Carolina Triangle

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators

Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website Get a feed with the latest reviews for this venue
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me