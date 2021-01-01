California Golf Packages
Enjoy California's wide variety of unique golf experiences
California’s many ecosystems – desert, mountain, coastal ocean – are ripe with unique golf courses and experiences. The Monterey Peninsula is famous for its mix of coastal cliffs and dunes. Lush resorts and green courses thrive in the stark desert landscape of the Coachella Valley several hours east of Los Angeles. The cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco provide urban backdrops to legendary private clubs and busy municipal courses. San Diego is recognized as golf heaven with its balmy weather and ties to important golf equipment manufacturers such as TaylorMade and Callaway. Driving toward Lake Tahoe in northern California reveals Truckee, a mountain getaway in the High Sierras with a half-dozen high-end courses.
California’s coastal resort courses steal the show – Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach, Pelican Hill, Monarch Beach and Halfmoon Bay – but there are a handful of budget courses with views of the Pacific Ocean, too – Pacific Grove, Coronado, Los Verdes and the Sandpiper Golf Club in Santa Barbara. Inland courses tend to be hillier than those on the coast but no less dramatic.
FEATURED PACKAGES
San Francisco PGA Championship Golf Package
SAN FRANCISCO, CA | Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at The Laurel Inn & The Beach House Hotel and 4 rounds of golf at TPC Harding Park, Presidio Golf Course, and Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
San Francisco Stay & Play Golf Package
SAN FRANCISCO, CA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Hotel Kabuki and 2 rounds of golf at Harding Park & Presidio Golf Club.
Half Moon Bay VIP Golf Package
HALF MOON BAY, CA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay and 2 rounds of golf at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Half Moon Bay Ocean View Golf Package
HALF MOON BAY, CA | Enjoy 1 nights' accommodation at The Beach House and 2 rounds of golf at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Sonoma Wine Country Golf Package
SONOMA, CA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and 1 round of golf at Sonoma Golf Club.
The Resort at Pelican Hill Stay & Play Golf Package
ORANGE COUNTY, CA | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Resort at Pelican Hill Newport Beach and 2 rounds of golf at Pelican Hill Golf Club - Ocean North & Ocean South Courses.
Monarch Beach Resort Golf Stay & Play Package
ORANGE COUNTY, CA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Monarch Beach Resort and play 2 rounds of golf at Monarch Beach Golf Links.
Monterey Peninsula Championship Courses Stay & Play Package
MONTEREY, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Lodge at Pebble Beach™ and 4 rounds of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links™, Spyglass Hill™, Pasatiempo & Bayonet Golf Courses.
Desert Golf Around Package
PALM SPRINGS, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Westin Mission Hills and 3 rounds of golf at Westin Mission Hills - Pete Dye Course, MIssion Hills North - Gary Player Signature Course, and Indian Wells Resort.
Premier Ocean View Stay & Play Package
MONTEREY, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Casa Munras Garden Hotel/ Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Spyglass Hill™ Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™ & Bayonet Golf Course.
Best of the Desert Package
PALM SPRINGS, CA | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at La Quinta Resort & Club and 4 rounds of golf at Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament Courses at PGA WEST, and Indian Wells Celebrity Course and Players Courses.
Carmel Valley Resort Stay & Play Package
MONTEREY, CA | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at Quail Lodge & Golf Club and 2 rounds of golf at Carmel Valley Ranch and at Quail Lodge Golf Course.
Best of Indian Wells Package
PALM SPRINGS, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa or Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, and 3 rounds of golf at Indian Wells Golf Resort and PGA WEST Stadium Course.
Monterey Tournament Course Stay & Play Package
MONTEREY, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Embassy Suites by Hilton and 3 rounds of golf at Poppy Hills Golf Course, Black Horse Golf Course & Del Monte™ Golf Course.
Desert Ironman Package
PALM SPRINGS, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at La Quinta Resort & Club and 6 rounds of golf at Westin Mission Hills - Pete Dye Course, Mission Hills North - Gary Player Signature Course, Indian Wells Resort courses, PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course, and PGA WEST Pete Dye Dunes Course
Silverado Resort and Spa Package
NAPA, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Silverado Resort and Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Silverado Resort and Spa North & South Courses.
San Diego Golf Around
SAN DIEGO, CA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Courtyard San Diego Oceanside and 2 rounds of golf at The Grand Golf Club & Omni LaCosta Resort & Spa.
Aviara Stay & Play Package
SAN DIEGO, CA | Enjoy 1 nights' accommodation at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Aviara Golf Club.