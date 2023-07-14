How to watch The Open on Peacock, NBC, USA Network and GOLF Channel

The Open Championship returns to Royal Liverpool where Rory McIlroy won in 2014.
Great conditions at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

The Open - golf's oldest major championship - returns to Royal Liverpool for the 13th time and the third time since the turn of the century: the first two being Tiger's victory in 2006 and McIlroy's 2-shot win in 2014.

The links called "Hoylake" for the local suburb where it sits has been tweaked to bring two new holes into play. Check out our hole-by-hole preview before you start watching the drama unfold.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club General Views
2023 Open Championship: A hole-by-hole guide to Royal Liverpool Golf Club
July 14, 2023
A dramatic, brand-new penultimate hole, super-sized finisher and subtler changes have Hoylake ready to welcome golf's best back for the first time in nine years.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Watch the 151st Open on Peacock with a GolfPass+ Membership

Stream more than 60 hours of The Open on Peacock this week. There is no better time to join GolfPass+ and get one year of our Peacock offer included. Plus, enjoy tee time savings on GolfNow.com, unlimited instructional videos from the best instructors in the business and hundreds of hours of live golf tournament coverage.

Watch The Open on Peacock, NBC, USA Network and GOLF Channel

TV Schedule and Coverage for The Open

All times are Eastern (ET)

Monday, July 17:

10AM-2PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open
5PM-11PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open

Tuesday, July 18:

8AM-6PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open
7PM-Overnight (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open

Wednesday, July 19:

8AM-3PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open
7PM-1:30AM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open

Thursday, July 20: Round 1

1:30AM-4AM (Peacock): The Open, Round 1
4AM-3PM (USA Network): The Open, Round 1
3PM-4PM (Peacock): The Open, Round 1

Friday, July 21: Round 2

1:30AM-4AM (Peacock): The Open, Round 2
4AM-3PM (USA Network): The Open, Round 2
3PM-4PM (Peacock): The Open, Round 2

Saturday, July 22: Round 3

5AM-7AM (USA Network): The Open, Round 3
7AM-3PM (NBC/Peacock): The Open, Round 3

Sunday, June 23: Round 4

4AM-7AM (USA Network): The Open, Round 4
7AM-2PM (NBC/Peacock): The Open, Round 4

Online Streaming Services

For those who prefer the convenience of online streaming, several platforms will be broadcasting The Open:

Peacock

The Open can be streamed on the Peacock streaming service throughout the event. Peacock offers extensive coverage, including "traditional" tournament action, Featured Groups, and Featured Hole coverage across all four rounds. 

Peacock, which traditionally costs $4.99/month for a subscription to its premium coverage of live sports, also features additional golf programming such as golf news and analysis, instruction series such as Cracking The Code, documentaries including Arnie, Jack, Hogan, and St Andrews: The Greatest Golf Story Ever Told, original programming like Big Break, a hub of U.S. Open content, and more.

To learn more on the terms and conditions of this partnership, click here. To join GolfPass and watch the featured groups, click here.

Featured Groups and Holes

To enhance your viewing experience, The Open offers coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes:

Featured Groups

Get an up-close look at your favorite players as they navigate the course. The Open website, The Open Mobile App, and Peacock will showcase multiple Featured Groups throughout the tournament. Check the schedule for specific groupings and their respective tee times.

Featured Holes

Cover will focus on multiple holes at Royal Liverpool. Gain insights into players' strategies and witness the excitement as they tackle challenging sections of the course. Coverage of Featured Holes will conclude once the last group has played all the holes.

GolfPass Staff
Whiteface Club & Resort - fall colors
Articles
31 Min Read
The top 100 walking golf courses in America: the other 75
June 30, 2023
Beyond the top 25 walking courses in America, we offer 75 other great walkable, publicly-accessible golf courses from affordable munis to high-end resort courses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Pasatiempo Golf Club - hole 1
Articles
15 Min Read
The top 100 walking golf courses in America: The 25 best public and resort courses
June 30, 2023
Our Top 100 walking courses in America culminates with our top 25, an illustrious group among the country's most coveted, public tee times.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
golden-horseshoe-2-williamsburg-hero.JPG
Articles
8 Min Read
Trip dispatch: Early American history and modern American golf collide in Williamsburg, Virginia
June 21, 2023
From 18th-century taverns to a trip through golf's modern era, there's a great deal to mark the passage of time.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
U.S. Women's Open media day
Articles
3 Min Read
What Pebble Beach's U.S. Women's Open means to women's sports
July 2, 2023
A trio of female sports stars share their perspectives on the growth of women's sports thanks to efforts by the USGA and others.
By Jason Scott Deegan
