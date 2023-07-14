How to watch The Open on Peacock, NBC, USA Network and GOLF Channel

The Open - golf's oldest major championship - returns to Royal Liverpool for the 13th time and the third time since the turn of the century: the first two being Tiger's victory in 2006 and McIlroy's 2-shot win in 2014.

The links called "Hoylake" for the local suburb where it sits has been tweaked to bring two new holes into play. Check out our hole-by-hole preview before you start watching the drama unfold.

Watch The Open on Peacock, NBC, USA Network and GOLF Channel

TV Schedule and Coverage for The Open

All times are Eastern (ET)



Monday, July 17:

10AM-2PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open

5PM-11PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open



Tuesday, July 18:

8AM-6PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open

7PM-Overnight (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open



Wednesday, July 19:

8AM-3PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open

7PM-1:30AM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Open



Thursday, July 20: Round 1

1:30AM-4AM (Peacock): The Open, Round 1

4AM-3PM (USA Network): The Open, Round 1

3PM-4PM (Peacock): The Open, Round 1



Friday, July 21: Round 2

1:30AM-4AM (Peacock): The Open, Round 2

4AM-3PM (USA Network): The Open, Round 2

3PM-4PM (Peacock): The Open, Round 2



Saturday, July 22: Round 3

5AM-7AM (USA Network): The Open, Round 3

7AM-3PM (NBC/Peacock): The Open, Round 3



Sunday, June 23: Round 4

4AM-7AM (USA Network): The Open, Round 4

7AM-2PM (NBC/Peacock): The Open, Round 4



Online Streaming Services

For those who prefer the convenience of online streaming, several platforms will be broadcasting The Open:

Peacock

The Open can be streamed on the Peacock streaming service throughout the event. Peacock offers extensive coverage, including "traditional" tournament action, Featured Groups, and Featured Hole coverage across all four rounds.

Peacock, which traditionally costs $4.99/month for a subscription to its premium coverage of live sports, also features additional golf programming such as golf news and analysis, instruction series such as Cracking The Code, documentaries including Arnie, Jack, Hogan, and St Andrews: The Greatest Golf Story Ever Told, original programming like Big Break, a hub of U.S. Open content, and more.

Featured Groups and Holes

To enhance your viewing experience, The Open offers coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes:

Featured Groups

Get an up-close look at your favorite players as they navigate the course. The Open website, The Open Mobile App, and Peacock will showcase multiple Featured Groups throughout the tournament. Check the schedule for specific groupings and their respective tee times.

Featured Holes

Cover will focus on multiple holes at Royal Liverpool. Gain insights into players' strategies and witness the excitement as they tackle challenging sections of the course. Coverage of Featured Holes will conclude once the last group has played all the holes.

