May 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Maderas Golf Club - green
We're always blown away by the shots from the hilly southern-California countryside at Maderas Golf Club. Courtesy of 'u130219296'
Greenacres Golf Course - trees
Play along the tall tree-lined fairways of Greenacres Golf Course, the only full-length public course in Richmond, B.C. Courtesy of 'zr1100c3'
Black Mesa Golf Club - hills
The rolling fairways at Black Mesa Golf Club run through mountainous valleys and sandstone ridges posing a challenge to stay focused! Courtesy of 'kcolley'
Whitburn Golf Club - coast
Whitburn Golf Club first opened in 1933 offering panoramic views of the North Sea cliffs. Courtesy of 't1931308817'
Arrowhead Pointe At Richard B. Russell - water
Take on a peninsula tee-off at Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course, surrounded by Lake Richard B. Russell.
Courtesy of 'u642441522'
Courtesy of 'u642441522'
Waldorf Astoria - flag
Sitting next to Walt Disney World, the Waldorf Astoria is a Rees Jones designed public course on the wetlands and woodlands of Orlando. Courtesy of 'Markdude'
Mullion Golf Club - green
The Lizard Peninsula is where you can find Mullion Golf Club, known for having some of the best greens in the county. Courtesy of 'GregChuter'
Eagle Crest Resort Golf Course - range
Eagle Crest Golf Course is owned by Eastern Michigan University, offering one of the most challenging courses in Southeastern Michigan. Courtesy of 'Thefr13nd'
Lake Monticello Golf Course - teebox
Considered one of the best designs in Virginia, Lake Monticello takes advantage of the natural contours and rolling landscape of Piedmont. Courtesy of 'KBELLIOTTI'
Lexington Course Revere Golf Club - homes
The Lexington Course at Revere Golf Club opened on April 17, 1999, the same night Paul Revere made his famous ride years ago. Courtesy of 'rjdubjr'
Arizona National - overview
Enjoy some of the finest desert golf and scenery in the Southwest at Arizona National, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Courtesy of 'u000001806480'
Carnalea Golf Club - hills
Carnalea Golf Club has a parkland-style layout despite its seaside location, with the Belfast to Bangor railway separating the front and back nine. Courtesy of 'moto71'
Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf Course - green
Opened in 2001, the Wolf Course at Paiute Golf Resort is a Pete Dye design showcased by Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb in the Shell Wonderful World of Golf. Courtesy of 'picard22'
Desert Willow - Firecliff Course - pond
One of our members captured one of the many water features that come into play on the Firecliff Course at Desert Willow. Courtesy of 'Magoo6047'
Princeville Makai Golf Club - Makai Course - fairway
Challenge yourself on six oceanfront holes with incredible inland views at the renowned Princeville Makai Golf Club. Courtesy of 'bradbaldwin'
Reunion Resort Watson Course - bunkers
The Watson Course at Reunion Resort is fast and firm with wide rolling fairways, big bunkers and large greens. Courtesy of 'rodneill'
Tijeras Creek - trees
The back nine at Tijeras Creek is known for their elevation changes that wind through sycamores, oaks and native chaparral. Courtesy of 'u9866396'
Apple Mountain Golf Resort - trees
Play through towering pine, cedar, and madrones in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada at Apple Mountain Golf Resort. Courtesy of 'Helljones17384'
Fox Hills Golf Club - Golden Fox Course - green
The Golden Fox Course at Fox Hills Golf Club is an upscale championship course and one of the most popular in southeast Michigan due to its playability. Courtesy of 'tylertm'
Helen's Bay Golf Club - flag
Helen's Bay Golf Course is known for being one of the most beautiful courses in Northern Ireland, overlooking the Belfast Lough. Courtesy of 'u225912980'
Hy-Hope Farm Golf Course - pull cart
Play through farm pastures, orchards and gardens at Hy-Hope Farm Golf Course in southern Ontario. Courtesy of 'jaysee241'
IMG Academy Golf Club - water
Set amidst natural Floridian landscape, IMG Academy Golf Club is among the region’s most playable, scenic and technically advanced golf courses. Courtesy of 'oldheadgolf'
May 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Golf season is in full swing.
May has finally come and gone (almost), and one thing is for sure: Summer feels like it's already here.
Our golfers sent so many stunning photos from courses across the globe featuring natural flora in full bloom. Whether you played parkland, links-style or waterfront courses, you captured all of nature's glory from wetlands in Orlando, to farm pastures in Ontario and towering pines in the Sierra Nevada.
We hope these photos encourage you to get out on the course and play even more in June.
