May 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Maderas Golf Club - green
0 of 22
Maderas Golf Club - green
We're always blown away by the shots from the hilly southern-California countryside at Maderas Golf Club. Courtesy of 'u130219296'
Greenacres Golf Course - trees
1 of 22
Greenacres Golf Course - trees
Play along the tall tree-lined fairways of Greenacres Golf Course, the only full-length public course in Richmond, B.C. Courtesy of 'zr1100c3'
Black Mesa Golf Club - hills
2 of 22
Black Mesa Golf Club - hills
The rolling fairways at Black Mesa Golf Club run through mountainous valleys and sandstone ridges posing a challenge to stay focused! Courtesy of 'kcolley'
Whitburn Golf Club - coast
3 of 22
Whitburn Golf Club - coast
Whitburn Golf Club first opened in 1933 offering panoramic views of the North Sea cliffs. Courtesy of 't1931308817'
Arrowhead Pointe At Richard B. Russell - water
4 of 22
Arrowhead Pointe At Richard B. Russell - water
Take on a peninsula tee-off at Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course, surrounded by Lake Richard B. Russell.
 Courtesy of 'u642441522'
Waldorf Astoria - flag
5 of 22
Waldorf Astoria - flag
Sitting next to Walt Disney World, the Waldorf Astoria is a Rees Jones designed public course on the wetlands and woodlands of Orlando. Courtesy of 'Markdude'
Mullion Golf Club - green
6 of 22
Mullion Golf Club - green
The Lizard Peninsula is where you can find Mullion Golf Club, known for having some of the best greens in the county. Courtesy of 'GregChuter'
Eagle Crest Resort Golf Course - range
7 of 22
Eagle Crest Resort Golf Course - range
Eagle Crest Golf Course is owned by Eastern Michigan University, offering one of the most challenging courses in Southeastern Michigan. Courtesy of 'Thefr13nd'
Lake Monticello Golf Course - teebox
8 of 22
Lake Monticello Golf Course - teebox
Considered one of the best designs in Virginia, Lake Monticello takes advantage of the natural contours and rolling landscape of Piedmont. Courtesy of 'KBELLIOTTI'
Lexington Course Revere Golf Club - homes
9 of 22
Lexington Course Revere Golf Club - homes
The Lexington Course at Revere Golf Club opened on April 17, 1999, the same night Paul Revere made his famous ride years ago. Courtesy of 'rjdubjr'
Arizona National - overview
10 of 22
Arizona National - overview
Enjoy some of the finest desert golf and scenery in the Southwest at Arizona National, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Courtesy of 'u000001806480'
Carnalea Golf Club - hills
11 of 22
Carnalea Golf Club - hills
Carnalea Golf Club has a parkland-style layout despite its seaside location, with the Belfast to Bangor railway separating the front and back nine. Courtesy of 'moto71'
Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf Course - green
12 of 22
Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf Course - green
Opened in 2001, the Wolf Course at Paiute Golf Resort is a Pete Dye design showcased by Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb in the Shell Wonderful World of Golf. Courtesy of 'picard22'
Desert Willow - Firecliff Course - pond
13 of 22
Desert Willow - Firecliff Course - pond
One of our members captured one of the many water features that come into play on the Firecliff Course at Desert Willow. Courtesy of 'Magoo6047'
Princeville Makai Golf Club - Makai Course - fairway
14 of 22
Princeville Makai Golf Club - Makai Course - fairway
Challenge yourself on six oceanfront holes with incredible inland views at the renowned Princeville Makai Golf Club. Courtesy of 'bradbaldwin'
Reunion Resort Watson Course - bunkers
15 of 22
Reunion Resort Watson Course - bunkers
The Watson Course at Reunion Resort is fast and firm with wide rolling fairways, big bunkers and large greens. Courtesy of 'rodneill'
Tijeras Creek - trees
16 of 22
Tijeras Creek - trees
The back nine at Tijeras Creek is known for their elevation changes that wind through sycamores, oaks and native chaparral. Courtesy of 'u9866396'
Apple Mountain Golf Resort - trees
17 of 22
Apple Mountain Golf Resort - trees
Play through towering pine, cedar, and madrones in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada at Apple Mountain Golf Resort. Courtesy of 'Helljones17384'
Fox Hills Golf Club - Golden Fox Course - green
18 of 22
Fox Hills Golf Club - Golden Fox Course - green
The Golden Fox Course at Fox Hills Golf Club is an upscale championship course and one of the most popular in southeast Michigan due to its playability. Courtesy of 'tylertm'
Helen's Bay Golf Club - flag
19 of 22
Helen's Bay Golf Club - flag
Helen's Bay Golf Course is known for being one of the most beautiful courses in Northern Ireland, overlooking the Belfast Lough. Courtesy of 'u225912980'
Hy-Hope Farm Golf Course - pull cart
20 of 22
Hy-Hope Farm Golf Course - pull cart
Play through farm pastures, orchards and gardens at Hy-Hope Farm Golf Course in southern Ontario. Courtesy of 'jaysee241'
IMG Academy Golf Club - water
21 of 22
IMG Academy Golf Club - water
Set amidst natural Floridian landscape, IMG Academy Golf Club is among the region’s most playable, scenic and technically advanced golf courses. Courtesy of 'oldheadgolf'
22 Images

May 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Golf season is in full swing.
Katie Gallagher - head shot

Share

May has finally come and gone (almost), and one thing is for sure: Summer feels like it's already here.

Our golfers sent so many stunning photos from courses across the globe featuring natural flora in full bloom. Whether you played parkland, links-style or waterfront courses, you captured all of nature's glory from wetlands in Orlando, to farm pastures in Ontario and towering pines in the Sierra Nevada.

We hope these photos encourage you to get out on the course and play even more in June.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!

Roundups
Katie Gallagher - head shot
Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. A recent graduate of Florida State University, she studied film and media production. Katie is a New Jersey native who spent her summers working at a public golf course, learning the ins and outs of the game. While she loves sports, minigolf is more her speed than a full 18 holes.
Latest Popular Content
The Lights at Indio G.C.
Articles
33 Min Read
Night owls can play golf under the lights at night
May 15, 2023
Long before TopGolf became popular, golfers who wanted to play after dark had to search for golf courses lit by floodlights for night-time play. We've found 65 such facilities in 23 states. Here's a convenient guide to help you get your golf fix at night.
By Jason Scott Deegan
PGA Championship - Preview Day 1
Articles
2 Min Read
17 PGA Championship courses you can play
May 9, 2023
Famous layouts and some hidden gems are part of the championship's storied history.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Arcadia Bluffs Lodge
Articles
3 Min Read
6 Great Golf Courses With Clubhouse Accommodations
April 13, 2023
List of 6 of America's best golf courses with hotel accommodations on-site.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
What does the future hold for Wolf Point Ranch?
Articles
6 Min Read
12 exclusive golf courses you will (probably) never play
April 10, 2023
We're redefining the meaning of "the most exclusive golf courses." These courses make the likes of Augusta and Pine Valley look downright easy to access.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PGA West
Featured
La Quinta Resort & PGA West
Carved by time between some of the oldest and newest mountain ranges in North America lies La Quinta Resort & PGA WEST, a world famous golf resort just minutes from Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California. Challenge your game on 90 holes of championship golf designed by three golf legends.
Harbour Town Golf Links - No. 4
Articles
5 Min Read
Hilton Head's 10 best courses
April 6, 2023
Mike Bailey is no stranger to Hilton Head Island-Bluffton and ranks his favorite courses to play.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
Tim Gavrich
By Mike Bailey, Tim Gavrich
TPC Colorado 13
Articles
2 Min Read
The 10 longest golf holes in the U.S.
April 7, 2023
These monster golf holes play more than 700 yards from the tips. Tee it high and let it fly!
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
May 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Search Near Me