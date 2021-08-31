Our best reviewer photos of the month: August, 2021

Ballyhack - views
0 of 21
Ballyhack - views
Ballyhack is one of Virginia's best courses. Courtesy of 'BrandonWebb', Birmingham Advisor
Clifton Highlands - views
1 of 21
Clifton Highlands - views
Check out the view at Clifton Highlands. Courtesy of user 'u000008022495'
Bamburgh Castle - views
2 of 21
Bamburgh Castle - views
Bamburgh Castle is in view from the golf course. Courtesy of user 'u323340537'
Pebble Beach Golf Links - first tee outfits
3 of 21
Pebble Beach Golf Links - first tee outfits
If you're going to play Pebble Beach Golf Links, you might as well do it in style. Courtesy of user 'janmar49'
Minor Hills - flowers
4 of 21
Minor Hills - flowers
Minor Hills is in major bloom with yellow flowers. Courtesy of user 'eric321'
Berkshire Valley - views
5 of 21
Berkshire Valley - views
Berkshire Valley is a muni built on a ridge of Green Pond Mountain. Courtesy of user 'Cberlin73'
Coal Creek Golf Resort - views
6 of 21
Coal Creek Golf Resort - views
Coal Creek Golf Resort opened in 2012 in Alberta. Courtesy of 'David1684852', Alberta Advisor
Crystal Downs - aerial view
7 of 21
Crystal Downs - aerial view
A view from the first tee at Crystal Downs, Michigan's No. 1 course. Courtesy of 'noahjurik', Michigan Advisor
Druids Glen - views
8 of 21
Druids Glen - views
Druids Glen is a lush parkland outside Dublin, Ireland. Courtesy of user 'u314160571081'
Hazeltine - views
9 of 21
Hazeltine - views
Hazeltine has hosted memorable U.S. Opens and a Ryder Cup. Courtesy of user 'GolferJake78, Iowa Advisor'
La Cantera Palmer Course - hole 18 views
10 of 21
La Cantera Palmer Course - hole 18 views
The 18th hole on the Palmer Course at La Cantera is quite memorable. Courtesy of user 'Travis5492099'
Laurel View Country Club - views
11 of 21
Laurel View Country Club - views
A pond guards a par 3 at Laurel View Country Club. Courtesy of  'AptlyLinked', Connecticut Advisor
Mannville Riverview Golf & RV Resort - views
12 of 21
Mannville Riverview Golf & RV Resort - views
A beautiful sky shines down on the Mannville Riverview Golf & RV Resort in Alberta, Canada. Courtesy of 'David1684852', Alberta Advisor
Mystic Creek - pond views
13 of 21
Mystic Creek - pond views
Would this tee shot at Mystic Creek scare you? Courtesy of user 'chas0920'
Penn Golf Club - purple flowers
14 of 21
Penn Golf Club - purple flowers
A purple haze of flowers decorates Penn Golf Club. Courtesy of user 'DeanWilkes'
Lynx at River Bend - views
15 of 21
Lynx at River Bend - views
The Lynx at River Bend used to be called Port Jervis CC. Courtesy of 'AptlyLinked, Connecticut Advisor'
Seaford Head - sunset
16 of 21
Seaford Head - sunset
The sun sets on Seaford Head. Courtesy of user 'clcorder81'
Sedgefield Country Club - Cardinal Course - bunkers
17 of 21
Sedgefield Country Club - Cardinal Course - bunkers
Pete Dye's Cardinal Course at Sedgefield CC is no pushover. Courtesy of user 'garrettnix50'
Swenson Park - dusk
18 of 21
Swenson Park - dusk
A golfer putts at sunset at Swenson Park in California. Courtesy of user 'u314161961702'
Trump National Los Angeles - swing
19 of 21
Trump National Los Angeles - swing
Swing away at Trump National Los Angeles. Courtesy of user 'Lelandbruce'
Blue Mound - aerial view
20 of 21
Blue Mound - aerial view
Blue Mound is one of Wisconsin's treasured classic courses. Courtesy of 'noahjurik', Michigan Advisor

Our best reviewer photos of the month: August, 2021

Flowers, castles and sunsets highlight the best photos from our users in the last hurrah of summer.
By GolfPass Staff
August 31, 2021

When you reminisce about your summer of golf during a long, cold winter, what are you going to remember?

A few of our lucky users are going to recall some beautiful scenes ... wildflowers in bloom, a castle perched on a hillside and sunsets that light up the sky. All of these wonderful moments were captured by our users and sent to us in recent reviews.

While it's important to focus on your golf game, it's also important to look up and marvel at the scenery around you. And, when inspiration strikes, make sure you have that cellphone camera ready to capture the picture.

Our reviewers have really stepped up their games this summer, submitting photos from legendary private clubs such as Crystal Downs in Michigan, Hazeltine in Minnesota and Blue Mound in Wisconsin. Here are some of the best photos submitted with reviews in August.

Want to join in? Submit your next course review today!

Roundups
GolfPass Staff
Nearby
The most notable courses to close in 2020
Video
6:05
The most notable courses to close in 2020
Jason Deegan looks back on how 2020 affected golf course closures in the U.S. and discusses his yearly top 10 list.
Ultimate Itinerary: New Orleans
Videogolfpass
4:53
Ultimate Itinerary: New Orleans
The Big Easy is a sneaky-strong place for a golf trip that also includes some of the food, nightlife and culture that makes it one of America's great cities.
The best holes at Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course
Video
4:43
The best holes at Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course
Golf Channel's Robert Damron and Paige Mackenzie discuss their favorite holes at the Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club, host of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship.
PGA Tour players sound off on Reed's relief situation
2:06
PGA Tour players sound off on Reed's relief situation
Xander Shauffele, Tony Finau and Lanto Griffin voiced their opinions on Patrick Reed's decision on the 10th hole during the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.
Srixon debuts new 'Divide' golf ball
0:50
Srixon debuts new 'Divide' golf ball
A tour around U.S. Open host Chambers Bay
Video
1:08
A tour around U.S. Open host Chambers Bay
The 2015 U.S. Open host sports a one-of-a-kind design and new poa annua greens. Here's a sneak peek.
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Our best reviewer photos of the month: August, 2021
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me