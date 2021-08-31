Our best reviewer photos of the month: August, 2021

When you reminisce about your summer of golf during a long, cold winter, what are you going to remember?

A few of our lucky users are going to recall some beautiful scenes ... wildflowers in bloom, a castle perched on a hillside and sunsets that light up the sky. All of these wonderful moments were captured by our users and sent to us in recent reviews.

While it's important to focus on your golf game, it's also important to look up and marvel at the scenery around you. And, when inspiration strikes, make sure you have that cellphone camera ready to capture the picture.

Our reviewers have really stepped up their games this summer, submitting photos from legendary private clubs such as Crystal Downs in Michigan, Hazeltine in Minnesota and Blue Mound in Wisconsin. Here are some of the best photos submitted with reviews in August.

Want to join in? Submit your next course review today!